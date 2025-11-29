Specification
I’m developing a trading strategy on Polymarket (15‑minute prediction markets) and I’m looking for a developer who can help with backtesting and then implementing a bot.
The strategy is fully rule‑based:
• observes 4 crypto markets (BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP)
• detects when 3 are in an “extreme zone” and 1 is lagging
• enters in the expected direction of the laggard and exits when the gap closes
I already have:
• a formal model and a detailed technical spec (entry/exit conditions, time windows, band thresholds)
I’m looking for:
• experience with backtesting on Polymarket (accessing historical price data, using the API)
• ability to implement rule‑based logic and handle P&L tracking
Is it possible build the bot and backtest it o running it without money for understanding if it works well?
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
2
Rating
Projects
144
46%
Arbitration
19
42% / 16%
Overdue
32
22%
Free
3
Rating
Projects
469
39%
Arbitration
101
41% / 23%
Overdue
77
16%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
4
Rating
Projects
29
21%
Arbitration
20
10% / 50%
Overdue
8
28%
Working
Similar orders
Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 30 - 350 USDTitle: Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 | Dynamic Hedge Recovery System Description: Professional automated trading system designed for high-precision execution and advanced risk management. Key Features: Dynamic Hedge Recovery: Automatically manages losing trades by opening calculated hedge positions (2x-3x) to exit in total profit. Basket Profit Management: Closes all open positions once the total dollar profit target is
Tow experts for fixing 30+ USDSubject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough
Ninjatrader 8 indicator 150+ USDLooking for NinjaTrader 8 Developer I’m looking for an experienced NinjaTrader 8 (C#) developer to build a custom indicator based on the Jackson–Dalton Trading System . Requirements: Jackson zones (Z1 / Z2 / Z3) VWAP with volume-weighted standard deviation Session volume profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Day-type classification Configurable alerts Support for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT Clean, modular code with full source Optional
Project information
Budget
30 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 2 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders5
Arbitrage count0