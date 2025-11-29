Hello,





I need someone who can covert SuperTrend Strategy indicators on TradingView to an expert advisor with the Stop Loss and Take Profit . The trade shall close on opposite direction based on reversal . And have some features just like below .

ART Length and Factor : We can customize the ART Length and Factor just like on TradingView for adaptable trade .

Buy Entry: Open long trade right after the bar close ( the bar that have Long signal ) . Place the stop loss(SL) with custom pip number below the position .

Sell Entry: Open short trade right after the bar close ( the bar that have Short signal ) . Place the stop loss(SL) with custom pip number above the position .

Exit Trade / Take Profit: Close your open position when the opposite signal occurs .

Lock Profit : It is a plus if you add a lock profit when the price go through a custom pip input .

Customizable Lot Size .

EA work best with M1 and M5 time frame .

The most important thing is the EA will working with Heikin Ashi candles indicator made by : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94626?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3aheikin+ashi

I tested the strategy with original candles and the result is not good .

( Please check the image below for the setting on TradingView )