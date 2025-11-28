FreelanceSections

EMA Cross with RSI buy sell

MQL5 Indicators Experts

Specification

hi 

10 20 ema cross to 50 ema upside cross to buy 

10 20 ema cross to 50 ema downside cross to sell 

confation to rsi buy sell 

stoploss 10 points

target 10 points

traling stop loss after profit trad with stoploss price to price 

max 2 trad open limit 

Similar orders
Help with choosing & installing robots 100 - 500 USD
I am seeking a specialist to assist with installing multiple existing robots for use on prop accounts. - Expertise in the most profitable robots is required. - Assistance with setting up MT4 and prop account connections is needed. - Hands-on availability for questions is appreciated. Looking forward to hearing from you. The budget is negotiable. Kind regards, Richard
CAP CHANNEL REMAKE - Tradingview Version 30+ USD
I’m looking for a developer to create a PINESCRIPT of the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) version of the Cap Channel indicator. The free version of this indicator is publicly available at the following link for reference: https://tradingfinder.com/products/indicators/mt5/cap-channel-trading-free-download/ While the basic functionality is accessible, I specifically need a custom-built version with full access to the source
Ninjatrader strategy to MT4 30+ USD
Hey bro, can you help with NT8. On a vps, multiple algos and prop account but the strategies keep getting out of sync, going from true to false for no reason….. mid trade it pops errors.The algo codes are locked… other than that it’s open VPs, NT8 and strategy is open You will notice in the strategies xml that there are standard, then 100k and 50k versions…… Also I did version that are in strategy labeled "Apex"
I need convert a pine script/trading view indicator to MT5 indicator 100 - 250 USD
Hi there, I would like to convert a pine script/trading view indicator to a MT5 indicator. I'm looking for someone familiar with converting Pine script to MT5 to do this job as I am not educated in the pine script, so you need to understand the strategy behind the working from the script. There should be opportunity to select all the Forex, commodity, stocks from the respective broker account in the MT5. Please
MT4 EA Developer Needed -Price Action / Market Structure (EURUSD M1) 30 - 50 USD
I’m looking for an experienced MQL4 developer to build a custom EUR/USD M1 scalping EA from scratch (no templates). Core Requirements Market structure logic using objective rules Swing highs/lows CHOCH → BOS sequence Candle-close confirmation only (no wicks, no repainting) Entry logic based on structure + Stochastic conditions Risk-based position sizing (% risk calculated from SL distance) Fixed SL & TP on every
Transaction finalising 500+ USD
Hello can we finalise on the ea right here for trust apply with your name and secret code for reference. Attach all files for the ea and indicator we finish up include the tutorial
Indicator 75+ USD
Does anyone have a good indicator for helping with finding the end of a pullback No repainting and no using future candles for confirmation (if future candles are needed signal should he shifted to the right woth how many candles are needed to confirm)
MT4 Expert Advisor Development – EUR/USD Intraday Trading System 30 - 50 USD
Looking for an experienced MT 4 developer to create a custom EUR/USD intraday Expert Advisor . The EA is based on price action / market structure logic combined with standard built-in indicators . Entries are confirmed on candle close , and the system may allow multiple entries when conditions repeat. Requirements: Fixed SL & TP on every trade % risk position sizing Partial TP: 80% at RR 3 , remaining 20% runner Max
MQL5 Indicator Developer Needed (Market Structure + Fibonacci) 30 - 50 USD
Looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build a custom non-repainting market structure indicator . Requirements: Swing high / swing low detection using fractal-based logic (2 candles left & right) Break of Structure (BOS) detection (confirmed by price break) User-selectable timeframe for structure calculation Automatic Fibonacci drawing on valid structure breaks Only specific retracement levels (e.g. 0.618 &
Traingview indicator 30+ USD
I would like to create an indicator for my strategy on trading view , my strategy involves a liquidity sweep , wick or candle body closure , this needs to happen inside a higher time frame pd array such as a fair value gap that’s atleast 5m + and there needs to be an inversion fair value gap for my entry , I want the fair value gaps on all time frames so I can see them all on the 1 minute chart but i want the fair

Project information

Budget
30 - 50 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 5 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0