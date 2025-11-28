ChatGPT said can do

I want to make a symbol for XAUUSD (or other symbols) that can run on live, but it does not run by realtick, I need it run by everytick

I need to create a “synthetic symbol” (custom symbol) in MT4/MT5 with the following features:

Realtime synthetic symbol

The synthetic symbol must receive price data from a real symbol (e.g., XAUUSD, EURUSD…).

Whenever the real symbol receives a new tick → the synthetic symbol must generate a corresponding tick immediately (minimum possible delay).

Goal: simulate EveryTick behavior similar to MT4 backtesting

I want my EA to run on this synthetic symbol and receive EveryTick-style ticks, not the broker’s Realtick mode.

The synthetic symbol must allow creating all micro ticks, like in MT4 “Every tick” backtest mode.

Acceptable latency

The synthetic symbol must update no more than 5–10 ms behind the real symbol if possible.

I need the coder to optimize the tick generation loop to minimize latency.

Tradeable synthetic symbol

The synthetic symbol must allow opening/closing trades normally.

I must be able to run it on a demo account with its own account balance.

The synthetic symbol must support Spread (settable), Digits, TickSize, TickValue, ContractSize, etc.

How it should work

Create a custom/synthetic symbol in MT5 (or MT4).

Copy the price feed from the real symbol to the synthetic symbol.

Generate tick events continuously based on the real price.

Even when the real price does not change, the system should still generate ticks at a steady frequency (so my EA receives ticks like EveryTick mode).

Main purpose

To create a trading environment where my EA behaves the same as it does in MT4 Backtest “EveryTick” mode.

But the synthetic symbol must still follow realtime market prices closely.

📌 WHAT THE CODER MUST DELIVER

Source code (EA/Script/Service) that:

Creates a synthetic symbol

Copies the realtime feed

Generates EveryTick-style ticks

Instructions on how to import and use the custom symbol.

Instructions on how to attach my EA to the synthetic symbol.

Optimization to ensure the lowest latency possible.

📌 IMPORTANT NOTES FOR CODER

I do NOT want broker Realtick mode.

I need EveryTick-style tick generation, but based on the real market price feed.

The synthetic symbol must run in parallel with the real symbol and must not interfere with normal trading.