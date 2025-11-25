I have an existing MT5 EA (MQ5 source file provided) that trades based on horizontal lines placed on the chart. The EA works perfectly on a normal MT5 terminal, but it does not work on MT5 VPS because VPS does not render chart objects.

I need a developer to modify the EA with the following requirements:

1. Make the EA fully compatible with MT5 VPS

The EA currently depends on visible horizontal lines on the chart to trigger trades.

I need the EA to:

• Work even when chart objects are not visible (like on VPS).

• Internally store and monitor all line levels, directions, and settings (arrays, structures, or inputs).

• Maintain exactly the same trading logic: trades open when price breaks above/below the specified levels.

• Still allow me to manage/adjust the line levels easily.

2. Add per-entry partial close system (up to 10 levels)

• Each line/entry should have up to 10 partial close steps.

• For each step, I must be able to define:

– Pip distance

– Percentage or lot size to close

• These partial closes should be specific to each trade/line, not global.

3. Keep all original features

All existing logic (breakeven, trailing stop, SL/TP per line, re-trigger rules, etc.) must remain untouched and work exactly the same.

4. I will provide the source file





Looking for a developer who can complete this reliably and quickly.