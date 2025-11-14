FreelanceSections

Need Help with modification of te Source Code.

MQL4 Experts Scripts

Specification

Hello!
I already have an MT4 EA and would like to get help in working the EA in a specific way. I have the Video on how the EA should work in live accounts in IC Markets. Please let me know what it would take to make the necessary changes. I am also attaching the EX4 file and dont have the source code for this

Files:

PNG
1.png
1.3 Mb
EX4
Deepc_Scalper_EA_V5.ex4
329.0 Kb

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(16)
Projects
19
11%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
1
Developer 1
Rating
(13)
Projects
16
6%
Arbitration
8
38% / 38%
Overdue
2
13%
Working
2
Developer 2
Rating
(31)
Projects
35
34%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
0
Working
Published: 2 codes
2
Developer 2
Rating
(258)
Projects
396
28%
Arbitration
69
19% / 49%
Overdue
121
31%
Free
3
Developer 3
Rating
(1)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 2 codes
3
Developer 3
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
4
Developer 4
Rating
(1)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
4
Developer 4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
5
Developer 5
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Working
5
Developer 5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Developer 6
Rating
(2)
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Developer 6
Rating
(292)
Projects
469
39%
Arbitration
101
41% / 23%
Overdue
77
16%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
7
Developer 7
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 2 articles
7
Developer 7
Rating
(539)
Projects
618
33%
Arbitration
35
37% / 49%
Overdue
10
2%
Busy
8
Developer 8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Getting a Expert to create EA based on my Custom Indicators 30+ USD
I want the Robots to execute buy/sell/TP/SL trades without me telling them to, Buy low Sell high Forex Pairs, I want to gain profit not lose profit, using INDICATORS, strategies, Expert Advisors, signals, Symbols, MA RSI, Awesome Accelerators', Algorithmic Trading and Scanners on real time data
NinjaTrader 100 - 150 USD
Hey, I’m looking to do the following and was wondering if you can help: I want clients to securely connect their trading accounts to our dashboard so they can see everything in real time: PnL, balance, open positions, trade history, and performance metrics. The client experience should be extremely simple: they log in, connect their account through a secure authentication flow, and then manage everything from our
Everytick Account 30 - 50 USD
ChatGPT said can do I want to make a symbol for XAUUSD (or other symbols) that can run on live, but it does not run by realtick, I need it run by everytick ---------------- I need to create a “synthetic symbol” (custom symbol) in MT4/MT5 with the following features: Realtime synthetic symbol The synthetic symbol must receive price data from a real symbol (e.g., XAUUSD, EURUSD…). Whenever the real symbol receives a
Wyckoff Spring EA Development i add script that is half complete 31+ USD
Wyckoff Spring EA Development Guide 📋 PROJECT OVERVIEW EA Concept: A sophisticated EURUSD trading robot based on Wyckoff Method principles, specifically detecting Spring & Upthrust patterns with advanced risk management and hedging capabilities. 🎯 CORE TRADING RULES 1. PATTERN DETECTION SYSTEM Spring Pattern (Long Entry): text CONDITIONS: 1. Identify Support Level (recent swing low) 2. Price breaks BELOW

Project information

Budget
50 - 200 USD

Customer

Placed orders3
Arbitrage count0