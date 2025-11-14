Specification
Hello!
I already have an MT4 EA and would like to get help in working the EA in a specific way. I have the Video on how the EA should work in live accounts in IC Markets. Please let me know what it would take to make the necessary changes. I am also attaching the EX4 file and dont have the source code for this
Similar orders
NinjaTrader 100 - 150 USDHey, I’m looking to do the following and was wondering if you can help: I want clients to securely connect their trading accounts to our dashboard so they can see everything in real time: PnL, balance, open positions, trade history, and performance metrics. The client experience should be extremely simple: they log in, connect their account through a secure authentication flow, and then manage everything from our
Everytick Account 30 - 50 USDChatGPT said can do I want to make a symbol for XAUUSD (or other symbols) that can run on live, but it does not run by realtick, I need it run by everytick ---------------- I need to create a “synthetic symbol” (custom symbol) in MT4/MT5 with the following features: Realtime synthetic symbol The synthetic symbol must receive price data from a real symbol (e.g., XAUUSD, EURUSD…). Whenever the real symbol receives a
Project information
Budget
50 - 200 USD
Customer
Placed orders3
Arbitrage count0