Need Help with modification of te Source Code. MQL4 Experts Scripts

Specification

Hello!

I already have an MT4 EA and would like to get help in working the EA in a specific way. I have the Video on how the EA should work in live accounts in IC Markets. Please let me know what it would take to make the necessary changes. I am also attaching the EX4 file and dont have the source code for this



Responded 1 Developer 1 Rating (16) Projects 19 11% Arbitration 4 25% / 50% Overdue 1 5% Working 1 Developer 1 Rating (13) Projects 16 6% Arbitration 8 38% / 38% Overdue 2 13% Working 2 Developer 2 Rating (31) Projects 35 34% Arbitration 4 0% / 50% Overdue 0 Working Published: 2 codes 2 Developer 2 Rating (258) Projects 396 28% Arbitration 69 19% / 49% Overdue 121 31% Free 3 Developer 3 Rating (1) Projects 2 0% Arbitration 0 Overdue 0 Free Published: 2 codes 3 Developer 3 Rating (1) Projects 1 0% Arbitration 0 Overdue 0 Working 4 Developer 4 Rating (1) Projects 2 0% Arbitration 1 0% / 0% Overdue 0 Working 4 Developer 4 Rating Projects 0 0% Arbitration 1 0% / 0% Overdue 0 Working 5 Developer 5 Rating (1) Projects 1 0% Arbitration 1 0% / 100% Overdue 0 Working 5 Developer 5 Rating Projects 0 0% Arbitration 0 Overdue 0 Free 6 Developer 6 Rating (2) Projects 3 0% Arbitration 0 Overdue 0 Free 6 Developer 6 Rating (292) Projects 469 39% Arbitration 101 41% / 23% Overdue 77 16% Loaded Published: 2 codes 7 Developer 7 Rating (1) Projects 1 0% Arbitration 0 Overdue 0 Free Published: 2 articles 7 Developer 7 Rating (539) Projects 618 33% Arbitration 35 37% / 49% Overdue 10 2% Busy 8 Developer 8 Rating Projects 0 0% Arbitration 0 Overdue 0 Free