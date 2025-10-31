Specification
Development of Broker-Agnostic MT5 Expert Advisor with Custom Pip-Step Entry Logic
*Description:*
I am seeking an experienced *MQL5 developer* to build a *MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) / Automated Trading System (ATS)** with the following specifications. This is a precise, high-performance system, and *all rules must be implemented exactly as described*.
*Project Requirements*
*1. Broker Independence*
* The EA must be broker-agnostic. I want to switch brokers anytime and run the same ATS without code changes.
* Handle symbol naming differences (e.g., EURUSD, EURUSD.a) and pip/point normalization.
* Automatically detect broker-specific limits: min/max lot, lot step, margin, leverage, hedging vs netting.
*2. Duplicate Entry Logic*
* Every time price moves by a configurable *PIP_STEP* (default 20 pips) from the last executed trade price, a new trade must open in the same direction.
* This must happen even if the market retraces to a previously traded price.
* Maintain the *same lot size, stop loss, and take profit* for all positions.
* Direction (buy/sell) follows the initial manual entry; opposite manual trades start a new session (configurable).
*3. Trade Execution*
* Use market orders (or Immediate-Or-Cancel if required by broker).
* Record both requested and executed price for each order.
* Retry failed trades automatically up to *MAX_RETRIES*, then alert.
*4. Risk Management*
* Configurable *MAX_OPEN_POSITIONS*.
* Default TP = 100 pips, SL = 20 pips (configurable).
*5. Monitoring and Alerts*
* Provide health metrics: uptime, orders/sec, average latency, last retry count, last executed price.
* Alerts via push/desktop/Telegram/email for order failures, disconnects, parameter changes, manual stop/resume events.
*6. Stability*
* EA must run continuously during high-volatility or news events.
* Instantly handle multi-step price jumps and ensure all trades per pip step are opened.
*7. Manual Parameter Adjustment*
* Ability to adjust TP, SL, lot size, PIP_STEP, and max positions while running.
* Changes should apply to new trades only unless specified otherwise.
*8. Persistence*
* Store last executed trade price and session direction so EA can recover after restart.
*9. Platform*
* EA will run on MT5 terminal on VPS or PC.
* I will monitor/control it from mobile (MT5 app).
*Deliverables*
1. Fully functional *.ex5* file ready for MT5.
2. Source code
.mq5 file.
3. Documentation of installation, configuration, and usage.
4. Optional: demo testing instructions for validating the pip-step logic.
*Additional Notes:*
* Only experienced MQL5 developers with a proven track record should apply.
* The system must be *deterministic, reliable, and high-performance*.
* Please provide examples of previous EAs or ATS projects you’ve developed.
*Budget:* Negotiable
*Timeline:* Flexible, but can not be more than 30days.
