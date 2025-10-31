



*Description:*





I am seeking an experienced *MQL5 developer* to build a *MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) / Automated Trading System (ATS)** with the following specifications. This is a precise, high-performance system, and *all rules must be implemented exactly as described*.









*Project Requirements*





*1. Broker Independence*





* The EA must be broker-agnostic. I want to switch brokers anytime and run the same ATS without code changes.

* Handle symbol naming differences (e.g., EURUSD, EURUSD.a) and pip/point normalization.

* Automatically detect broker-specific limits: min/max lot, lot step, margin, leverage, hedging vs netting.





*2. Duplicate Entry Logic*





* Every time price moves by a configurable *PIP_STEP* (default 20 pips) from the last executed trade price, a new trade must open in the same direction.

* This must happen even if the market retraces to a previously traded price.

* Maintain the *same lot size, stop loss, and take profit* for all positions.

* Direction (buy/sell) follows the initial manual entry; opposite manual trades start a new session (configurable).





*3. Trade Execution*





* Use market orders (or Immediate-Or-Cancel if required by broker).

* Record both requested and executed price for each order.

* Retry failed trades automatically up to *MAX_RETRIES*, then alert.





*4. Risk Management*





* Configurable *MAX_OPEN_POSITIONS*.

* Default TP = 100 pips, SL = 20 pips (configurable).





*5. Monitoring and Alerts*





* Provide health metrics: uptime, orders/sec, average latency, last retry count, last executed price.

* Alerts via push/desktop/Telegram/email for order failures, disconnects, parameter changes, manual stop/resume events.





*6. Stability*





* EA must run continuously during high-volatility or news events.

* Instantly handle multi-step price jumps and ensure all trades per pip step are opened.





*7. Manual Parameter Adjustment*





* Ability to adjust TP, SL, lot size, PIP_STEP, and max positions while running.

* Changes should apply to new trades only unless specified otherwise.





*8. Persistence*





* Store last executed trade price and session direction so EA can recover after restart.





*9. Platform*





* EA will run on MT5 terminal on VPS or PC.

* I will monitor/control it from mobile (MT5 app).













*Deliverables*





1. Fully functional *.ex5* file ready for MT5.

2. Source code

.mq5 file.

3. Documentation of installation, configuration, and usage.

4. Optional: demo testing instructions for validating the pip-step logic.













*Additional Notes:*





* Only experienced MQL5 developers with a proven track record should apply.

* The system must be *deterministic, reliable, and high-performance*.

* Please provide examples of previous EAs or ATS projects you’ve developed.













*Budget:* Negotiable

*Timeline:* Flexible, but can not be more than 30days.

Development of Broker-Agnostic MT5 Expert Advisor with Custom Pip-Step Entry Logic