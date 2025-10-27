Similar orders

Expert Advisor Using Strength, RSI & Pivot Point Indicators 30 - 31 USD Hello, I need an Expert Advisor (EA) developed using a combination of three indicators : Strength Indicator RSI Pivot Points The detailed strategy will be shared after you apply for this job . The EA must work properly in the Strategy Tester , so we can verify that entries and exits are executed correctly. I have attached an image showing how the indicators look on the chart. Please apply only if you are confident

Wwmwangi# 30 - 200 USD I need an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5. Symbol: - XAUUSD (Gold vs USD) Timeframe: - M15 Strategy Logic: - Buy when price closes above EMA 50 and RSI(14) is below 30 - Sell when price closes below EMA 50 and RSI(14) is above 70 - Entry only on candle close Trade Management: - Auto lot based on risk percentage (input adjustable) - Risk per trade: input (default 1%) - Stop Loss: 300 points (input adjustable) -

Want to Buy ready made Profitable MT5 EA Today (now) 4000+ USD I want to buy the EA today, Provide me with demo ex5, proof of profitability and Proof that the EA is profitable in your application. *NO Martingale* or Avaraging down

MT4 Expert Advisor – Low Risk, No Martingale, Proper Risk Management 30+ USD I am looking for a professional MQL4 developer to build a fully automated MT4 Expert Advisor (EA) for XAUUSD (Gold only). PLATFORM: - MetaTrader 4 (MT4) - Broker: Hankotrade (ECN conditions) - Symbol: XAUUSD only GENERAL RULES: - Fully automated EA (no manual confirmation required) - NO martingale - NO grid - NO hedging - One trade at a time - Works on live and demo accounts - Must allow manual stop/disable at any

Martingale EA 50 - 300 USD i want to develop martingale base ea with some risk managemnet i will provide the trade ac id password need to study the strategy then i need competle flexible risk management that can be changed and set accorddingly when it required. ac number -13145 pass- View@1234 server- ambitious capital

High-frequency EA Bot fully automated 50+ USD I am seeking a highly skilled developer to build a fully functional automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)- XAUUSD fast in and out EA scalper that opens multiple trades following trend, uses dynamic lot sizing, and has to be – 24/5 unlimited. require the development of a high-speed, continuous fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, optimized for live trading on ICmarkets. The EA must

Looking for Ruled-Based MT4 EA for EURUSD - NY Trading Session - PropFirm Rules - Strict Risk Management (No Martingale) 400 - 700 USD Me encuentro en busca de un desarrollador MT4 para crear un EA totalmente basado en reglas enfocadas en Propfirms (Específicamente en The5ers) para operar el activo EURUSD. Cuento con un documento detallado con reglas de contexto, eventos, ejecución y gestión operativa. Necesito código limpio, sin margintale, sin grid; con control de reducción orientado a abrir y cerrar posiciones durante el horario de la sesión de

EMA-Based Expert Advisor Backtesting & Optimization 30 - 35 USD Hello, I’m looking for a professional MQL4/MQL5 developer to review, backtest, and optimize an EMA-based Expert Advisor to improve its win rate. The EA is already developed, and the task involves analyzing the existing logic, optimizing parameters, and providing performance improvements with clear results. Experience with strategy optimization and scalping systems is required

XAUUSD Trading EA Development Project* 30 - 55 USD I'm seeking an experienced MQL5 developer to create a robust Expert Advisor (EA) that integrates 4 powerful strategies into a single, cohesive system. The EA will trade XAUUSD exclusively and adhere to strict risk management principles, avoiding grid and martingale techniques. *Strategy Overview* The EA will incorporate the following strategies, each with its own unique approach: 1. *High Timeframe Trend Reversal*