Specification
I need a developer that can create an effective and profitable EA that can trade the market. The EA must use good risk management (no martingale) and must be consistent in both trending and consolidating market with little drawdown.
Wwmwangi# 30 - 200 USDI need an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5. Symbol: - XAUUSD (Gold vs USD) Timeframe: - M15 Strategy Logic: - Buy when price closes above EMA 50 and RSI(14) is below 30 - Sell when price closes below EMA 50 and RSI(14) is above 70 - Entry only on candle close Trade Management: - Auto lot based on risk percentage (input adjustable) - Risk per trade: input (default 1%) - Stop Loss: 300 points (input adjustable) -
Martingale EA 50 - 300 USDi want to develop martingale base ea with some risk managemnet i will provide the trade ac id password need to study the strategy then i need competle flexible risk management that can be changed and set accorddingly when it required. ac number -13145 pass- View@1234 server- ambitious capital
XAUUSD Trading EA Development Project* 30 - 55 USDI'm seeking an experienced MQL5 developer to create a robust Expert Advisor (EA) that integrates 4 powerful strategies into a single, cohesive system. The EA will trade XAUUSD exclusively and adhere to strict risk management principles, avoiding grid and martingale techniques. *Strategy Overview* The EA will incorporate the following strategies, each with its own unique approach: 1. *High Timeframe Trend Reversal*
Project information
Budget
50+ USD
Deadline
to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders11
Arbitrage count0