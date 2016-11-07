MT4 GA vs MT5 GA
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Hi,
I was wondering if anyone here knew if there was a difference between the genetic algo in mt4 vs the genetic algo in mt5? Specifically in the way it searches for the best results?
Does mt5 genetic algo have a deeper/superior search process?
Thanks!