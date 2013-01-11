Why a circle equal to this
Please read signal rules. Section V for payment point 6. "The Signals Provider shall receive the payment less 20% commission retained by the "Signals" service".
So i think that is commission charged for using MQL5 signal service. It should be minus 0.20 or debit 0.20, but then again I don't know why or how MQ create its payment records :(.
phi.nuts:Thank you very much
Please read signal rules. Section V for payment point 6. "The Signals Provider shall receive the payment less 20% commission retained by the "Signals" service".
So i think that is commission charged for using MQL5 signal service. It should be minus 0.20 or debit 0.20, but then again I don't know why or how MQ create its payment records :(.
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