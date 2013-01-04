Efficient way of condition checking suggestion for MQL4/MQL5 executor.
While after these years, the mql4/mql5 conditional checking seems still run in an inefficient way, raise a discussion is needed.
Nowadays condition checking in most modern programming language would be:
"And"
Either of the cond_1, cond_2 or cond_3, it will ignore the nested code.
And if cond_1 is FALSE already, the code executor will ignore the cond_2 and cond_3 check and jump to next.
MQL "And"
What mql4/mq5 doing is don't ignore the cond_2 and cond_3 check even cond_1 is FALSE already.
This affects the code performance or need to manual add more condition check layers to guarantee the code performance.
"Or"
Still, if cond_1 is TRUE, the common case of modern language is ignore the cond_2 and cond_3 check.
What I want to say is, do you think the executor should be better adapt to the modern standard than it's current status?
I wait many years of update, still don't see any attempts to do this change.
Are you sure ?
In OR, if any condition is true - not just the first - then the whole condition is true.
Is always tricky to use if with various condition. I create the script below and found that your statement is incorrect. Can you prove otherwise ?.
void OnStart() { PlaySound("wait.wav"); int count, value = 0; bool condition [8][3]; string txt=""; Print(""); // decimal to binary : set various condition for (count = 0; count < 8;count ++) { value = count; if (value - 4 >= 0){value -=4; condition [count][0] = true;} else condition [count][0] = false; if (value - 2 >= 0){value -=2; condition [count][1] = true;} else condition [count][1] = false; if (value - 1 >= 0)condition [count][2] = true; else condition [count][2] = false; Print(""+count+": Condition is "+ condition [count][0]+ " & "+condition [count][1]+" & "+condition [count] [2]); } Print(""); Print("Checking various condition for AND."); for (count = 0; count < 8;count ++) { txt = "Condition is "+condition [count][0]+" & "+condition [count][1]+" & "+condition [count] [2]; if (condition [count][0] == true && condition [count][1] == true && condition [count][2] == true) { Print ("",count," AND TRUE : All of condition is true. ",txt); } else { Print("",count," AND FALSE : One of condition is false. ",txt); } } Print(""); Print("Checking various condition for OR."); for (count = 0; count < 8;count ++) { txt = "Condition is "+condition [count][0]+" | "+condition [count][1]+" | "+condition [count] [2]; if (condition [count][0] == true || condition [count][1] == true || condition [count][2] == true) { Print ("",count," OR TRUE : One of condition is true. ",txt); } else { Print("",count," OR FALSE : All of condition is false. ",txt); } } return; }
Yes, you are right. The latest MQL5 executor adapts this change now, maybe MQL4 get abandoned.
My most complex things still in MQL4, it's time to transfer to MQL5 now. :D
A little tricky but useful in many cases together with variable assign in the condition part.
But which is most important is adapts to standard.
Thanks.
Again, are you sure ? I have MT5 build 730 (Current build is 742), and MT4 build 419, 438, 445 and 451 (Yes I have them all).
And no error found executing that script.
