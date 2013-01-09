Why do Withdrawal is disabled?
Mine too, but this is not the first time. Maybe because it's a weekend/long holiday and the finance admin usually blocked it for some reason. They do that sometime.
BTW, you can also insert or attach the picture.
Mine too, but this is not the first time. Maybe because it's a weekend/long holiday and the finance admin usually blocked it for some reason. They do that sometime.
BTW, you can also insert or attach the picture.
Thanks phi.nuts.
So
Let's wait... a little bit...
Thanks phi.nuts.
So
Let's wait... a little bit...
Mine is OK. Are yours account blocked?
It happend on everybody account the day the question was asked but if i could remember the problem was solve that same day or next day. So, the problem has been solve already.
Mine is OK. Are yours account blocked?
thanks everybody
I have still the SELECT button disabled both below WebMoney and below PayPal...
The problem has not been solved yet at all.
And I cannot have been blocked, because there have never been any problem (and very few transaction indeed).
You can contact Services Desk
But if you haven't deposit to your account before, you can't withdraw. You can only withdraw to the account you used to deposit to the account previously.
Hi SimonTrader, please write to Service Desk,
You can contact Services Desk
But if you haven't deposit to your account before, you can't withdraw. You can only withdraw to the account you used to deposit to the account previously.
You don't have to deposit first. You can withdraw all the credits without any deposit.
Hi SimonTrader, please write to Service Desk,
You don't have to deposit first. You can withdraw all the credits without any deposit.
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Cannot choose to withdrawal anyhow. What is the problem?????
Thanks.