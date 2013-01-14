The Automated Trading Championship 2012 Is Over!
Congratulation !!! for all the winner..
Congratulations for all the winners!
I was also very glad with the performance of my EA "Blue Frog"! It finished in 49th with a profit of over 48%. I think it's very good for an EA built using the MT5 Wizard!! :)
Conggratulations!
Well done, guys!!!
I greet the winners Congratulation!
And i encourage the rest to put more effort and learn from their mistake.
HAPPY TRENDING
Conggratulations!
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13 weeks of persistent and exciting struggle in the Automated Trading Championship 2012 are over and the winners already can celebrate their victory! All Expert Advisors have been stopped and it is time to announce the final results.
For many weeks, we have covered the course of the competition events publishing interesting articles, statistical reports and exciting interviews with the most successful developers in "News" section. Someone has managed to earn fame among thousands of traders, while someone has ended in a fiasco but received invaluable experience and knowledge. We congratulate everyone on the completion of the ATC 2012 and honor the winners!
Read the full article on the Championship's website - The Automated Trading Championship 2012 Is Over!