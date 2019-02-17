Q. How To Stop MQL4 Unwanted Comment Block Inserted During Compile?
It appears that by turning OFF "Insert Comments" the problem stopped.
Denton Hess:
It appears that by turning OFF "Insert Comments" the problem stopped.
Well... I am still having problems with this issue... so any ideas on how to resolve it are invited ...
Has anyone else had this happen to them??
Mladen Rakic:
That will not change it. You have to remove those code blocks from the code.
But those blocks should be executed only in case of execution errors. Why is it causing a problem to you?
That will not change it. You have to remove those code blocks from the code.
But those blocks should be executed only in case of execution errors. Why is it causing a problem to you?
Mladen: No it is is not a problem, just an ongoing nuisance.
Thank you for replying.
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I am having problem with Comment Blocks being inserted into the code every time I compile.
It appears to happen after For Loops. else statements, and other random locations.
Using MetaEditor Version 5.00 Build 1384, in MetaTrader 4, Build 1010.
Is there a way to prevent it?