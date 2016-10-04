Where is the EX located

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Previously about a year ago, Metatrader IV Expert Advisor was stored in the older version under a folder called Expert as a subfolder of the Metatrader IV program we downloaded from the brokerage firm.

That is how I found all the EA I previously purchased.

But in this new version of Metatrader IV, I did not see this folder called Expert. 

I would like to ask you where are now all the EA stored ?

And how can I put some of previously well tested EA into the current Metatrader IV for Strategy Testing and also in Real Live trading ?

Thank you

 
David Y:

Previously about a year ago, Metatrader IV Expert Advisor was stored in the older version under a folder called Expert as a subfolder of the Metatrader IV program we downloaded from the brokerage firm.

That is how I found all the EA I previously purchased.

But in this new version of Metatrader IV, I did not see this folder called Expert. 

I would like to ask you where are now all the EA stored ?

And how can I put some of previously well tested EA into the current Metatrader IV for Strategy Testing and also in Real Live trading ?

Thank you

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1388
This one? 
 
Lim Zi Hao:
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1388
This one? 

I have a similar question. I have downloaded  the latest mt4 (through oanda) am trying to load an old ea I had programed.

I have been out of trading a while and have forgotten where to place the ea, and also how to activate in in my mt4?

robert

 
beyond21:

I have a similar question. I have downloaded  the latest mt4 (through oanda) am trying to load an old ea I had programed.

I have been out of trading a while and have forgotten where to place the ea, and also how to activate in in my mt4?

robert

After looking :) I have found a simple tutorial which showed me how to load the ea into its correct location, how to run it and check the settings, etc.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=06jNdVd4aFM

highly recommended for us mt4 ea novices, dummies and dementia endowed traders

robert

XM.COM - MT4 Tutorials - Installing Expert Advisors
XM.COM - MT4 Tutorials - Installing Expert Advisors
  • 2015.04.02
  • //www.youtube.com/user/xmglobal">
  • www.youtube.com
A full guide on how to install expert advisors in MT4. Step by step guide how to install expert advisors in MT4.
 
beyond21:

I have a similar question. I have downloaded  the latest mt4 (through oanda) am trying to load an old ea I had programed.

I have been out of trading a while and have forgotten where to place the ea, and also how to activate in in my mt4?

robert

You can open the data folder, like in this picture :


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