Why some signal is unsubscrible?
MarketArt:
Like this,
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1373#!tab=history&page=362
and it is real.
Thanks,
How do you know that the signal is not available for subscription, and yet you don't know why ?
You're kidding, right ?!?
The "Subscribe" link is greyed out (disabled). Try click on it.
Hi MarketArt,
If i interpreted your question correct the answer is: Subscription to signals with a leverage exceeding 1:500 is not permitted.
No, that's not what I meant. My original question is why the "subscribe" button for this signal is disabled and I didn't pay attention to the wording below it.
MarketArt:... and the explanation below that grayed button explain it all, that "Subscription to signals with leverage exceeding 1:500 is not permitted", which is stated in Signal Rules point IV. 2 (Any Signals created on trade accounts with a leverage exceeding 1:500 are not available for subscription.)
The "Subscribe" like is greyed out (disabled). Try click on it.
That's explains it. Thank you phi.nuts and Jules81!
