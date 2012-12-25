Why some signal is unsubscrible?

 Like this,

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1373#!tab=history&page=362 

and it is real.

 

Thanks, 

 
How do you know that the signal is not available for subscription, and yet you don't know why ?

You're kidding, right ?!? 

 

 

The "Subscribe" link is greyed out (disabled). Try click on it.

 

 

Hi MarketArt,


If i interpreted your question correct the answer is: Subscription to signals with a leverage exceeding 1:500 is not permitted.

 

 

 
No, that's not what I meant. My original question is why the "subscribe" button for this signal is disabled and I didn't pay attention to the wording below it.
 
MarketArt:

The "Subscribe" like is greyed out (disabled). Try click on it.

... and the explanation below that grayed button explain it all, that "Subscription to signals with leverage exceeding 1:500 is not permitted", which is stated in Signal Rules point IV. 2 (Any Signals created on trade accounts with a leverage exceeding 1:500 are not available for subscription.)
 

That's explains it. Thank you phi.nuts and Jules81!

 

