Scripts: Modify All TP SL
eror bro
Taras Slobodyanik:
Yes, this is a script, and it does not have many checks.
I added a check on the same SL (TP).
Hi Taras,
Can you create one for MT5 please?
Thank you in advance.
Very nice script. Thank you so much.
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Modify All TP SL:
Author: Taras Slobodyanik