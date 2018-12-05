Scripts: Modify All TP SL

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Modify All TP SL:

The script modifies all orders (market and pending) on the symbol with specified Take Profit and Stop Loss.

Author: Taras Slobodyanik

 

eror bro


 
Papa Prabu:

eror bro


Yes, this is a script, and it does not have many checks.

I added a check on the same SL (TP).

 
Taras Slobodyanik:

Yes, this is a script, and it does not have many checks.

I added a check on the same SL (TP).

Hi Taras,


Can you create one for MT5 please?

Thank you in advance.

[Deleted]  
Very nice script. Thank you so much.
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