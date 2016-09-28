Basic Moving Average - Expert Advisors

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This EA Create by Moving Average Cross Chart

- when Moving Average Cross Up - > Buy Order

- when Moving Average Cross Down -> Sell Order 



Files:
Basic_MA.ex4  8 kb
 
If this is your EA so please, post it by source code.
If no source code - nothing to discuss.
if nothing to discuss so it is for the Market or keep it for yourself without the thread openning.
 
at least 200 trades needed to make a mind up
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