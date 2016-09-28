Basic Moving Average - Expert Advisors
If this is your EA so please, post it by source code.
If no source code - nothing to discuss.
if nothing to discuss so it is for the Market or keep it for yourself without the thread openning.
If no source code - nothing to discuss.
if nothing to discuss so it is for the Market or keep it for yourself without the thread openning.
at least 200 trades needed to make a mind up
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This EA Create by Moving Average Cross Chart
- when Moving Average Cross Up - > Buy Order
- when Moving Average Cross Down -> Sell Order