How can i convert mq4 to mq5?
Lets's wait, maybe forumer will help you.
Note : Next time you should write the code using "SRC" :
the result like this :
extern int Step = 15; extern double ProfitClose = 1.0, lot = 0.01; extern int slippage = 3, //The maximum permissible deviation of the price for market orders (orders to buy or sell). magic = 0; //The magic number order. Can be used as a user-defined identifier. //-------------------------------------------------------------------- int init() { Comment("Start EA ",TimeToStr(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS)); } //-------------------------------------------------------------------- int start() { double OOP,Price,Lot,Profit,MaxLot; int OT,n,oo,Order; for (int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++) { if (OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)) { if (OrderSymbol()==Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber()==magic) { OT = OrderType(); OOP = NormalizeDouble(OrderOpenPrice(),Digits); if (OT==OP_BUY) { Price = OOP; Lot = OrderLots(); Profit+=OrderProfit()+OrderSwap()+OrderCommission(); if (MaxLot<Lot) {MaxLot=Lot; Order= 1;} n++; } if (OT==OP_SELL) { Price = OOP; Lot = OrderLots(); Profit+=OrderProfit()+OrderSwap()+OrderCommission(); if (MaxLot<Lot) {MaxLot=Lot; Order=-1;} n++; } if (OT>1) oo++; } } } Comment("Profit ",DoubleToStr(Profit,2)); if (Profit>ProfitClose) { CloseAllOrders(OP_BUY); CloseAllOrders(OP_SELL); } if (Order==1 && Bid+n*Step*Point<Price) { if(OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,Lot*2,NormalizeDouble(Bid,Digits),slippage,0,0,"",magic,0,Red)!=-1) return; } if (Order==-1 && Ask-n*Step*Point>Price) { if(OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,Lot*2,NormalizeDouble(Ask,Digits),slippage,0,0,"",magic,0,Blue)!=-1) return; } if (n==0 && oo==0) { OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELLSTOP,lot,NormalizeDouble(Bid-4*Point,Digits),slippage,0,0,"",magic,0,Red); OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUYSTOP ,lot,NormalizeDouble(Ask+4*Point,Digits),slippage,0,0,"",magic,0,Blue); } if (n!=0) DeleteAll(0); return(0); } //----------------------------------------------------------------- bool CloseAllOrders(int tip) { bool error=true; int err,nn,OT,OMN; while(true) { for (int j = OrdersTotal()-1; j >= 0; j--) { if (OrderSelect(j, SELECT_BY_POS)) { OMN = OrderMagicNumber(); if (OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OMN == magic) { OT = OrderType(); if (OT != tip) continue; if (OT==OP_BUY) { error=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),NormalizeDouble(Bid,Digits),slippage,Blue); if (error) Comment("Close order N ",OrderTicket()," Profit ",OrderProfit(), " ",TimeToStr(TimeCurrent(),TIME_SECONDS)); } if (OT==OP_SELL) { error=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),NormalizeDouble(Ask,Digits),slippage,Red); if (error) Comment("Close order N ",OrderTicket()," Profit ",OrderProfit(), " ",TimeToStr(TimeCurrent(),TIME_SECONDS)); } if (!error) { err = GetLastError(); if (err<2) continue; if (err==129) { Comment("Wrong price ",TimeToStr(TimeCurrent(),TIME_SECONDS)); RefreshRates(); continue; } if (err==146) { if (IsTradeContextBusy()) Sleep(2000); continue; } Comment("Error ",err," close order N ",OrderTicket(), " ",TimeToStr(TimeCurrent(),TIME_SECONDS)); } } } } int n=0; for (j = 0; j < OrdersTotal(); j++) { if (OrderSelect(j, SELECT_BY_POS)) { OMN = OrderMagicNumber(); if (OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OMN == magic) { OT = OrderType(); if (OT != tip) continue; if (OT==OP_BUY || OT==OP_SELL) n++; } } } if (n==0) break; nn++; if (nn>10) {Alert(Symbol()," Failed to close all trades, there are still ",n);return(0);} Sleep(1000); RefreshRates(); } return(1); } //-------------------------------------------------------------------- bool DeleteAll(int tip) { bool error; int err,n,OMN,OT; while(true) { error=true; for (int j = OrdersTotal()-1; j >= 0; j--) { if (OrderSelect(j, SELECT_BY_POS)) { OMN = OrderMagicNumber(); if (OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OMN == magic) { OT = OrderType(); if (OT>1 && (tip==0 || OT==tip)) error=OrderDelete(OrderTicket()); } } } if (error) break; n++; if (n>10) break; Sleep(1000); } return(1); } //--------------------------------------------------------------------
VincentX:
I can help you.
Gábor
I can help you.
Please create a new job.
Gábor
Please don't do that. Than's not a kind of help we expect around here.
550128294:
Please help me convert mq4 to mq5?
If you expecting a free help, then you probably won't get any help at all. To get a free help, for a start, you should show some code to show your effort in coding this to mql5 code
BTW, this is very simple code, it will be too expensive if you pay $1 in job section.
Dude,,
Can u tell me the special features of these EA.....Is it working as profitable for u.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
extern int Step = 15;
extern double ProfitClose = 1.0,
lot = 0.01;
extern int slippage = 3, //The maximum permissible deviation of the price for market orders (orders to buy or sell).
magic = 0; //The magic number order. Can be used as a user-defined identifier.
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
int init()
{
Comment("Start EA ",TimeToStr(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS));
}
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
int start()
{
double OOP,Price,Lot,Profit,MaxLot;
int OT,n,oo,Order;
for (int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++)
{
if (OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES))
{
if (OrderSymbol()==Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber()==magic)
{
OT = OrderType();
OOP = NormalizeDouble(OrderOpenPrice(),Digits);
if (OT==OP_BUY)
{
Price = OOP;
Lot = OrderLots();
Profit+=OrderProfit()+OrderSwap()+OrderCommission();
if (MaxLot<Lot) {MaxLot=Lot; Order= 1;}
n++;
}
if (OT==OP_SELL)
{
Price = OOP;
Lot = OrderLots();
Profit+=OrderProfit()+OrderSwap()+OrderCommission();
if (MaxLot<Lot) {MaxLot=Lot; Order=-1;}
n++;
}
if (OT>1) oo++;
}
}
}
Comment("Profit ",DoubleToStr(Profit,2));
if (Profit>ProfitClose)
{
CloseAllOrders(OP_BUY);
CloseAllOrders(OP_SELL);
}
if (Order==1 && Bid+n*Step*Point<Price)
{
if(OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,Lot*2,NormalizeDouble(Bid,Digits),slippage,0,0,"",magic,0,Red)!=-1) return;
}
if (Order==-1 && Ask-n*Step*Point>Price)
{
if(OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,Lot*2,NormalizeDouble(Ask,Digits),slippage,0,0,"",magic,0,Blue)!=-1) return;
}
if (n==0 && oo==0)
{
OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELLSTOP,lot,NormalizeDouble(Bid-4*Point,Digits),slippage,0,0,"",magic,0,Red);
OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUYSTOP ,lot,NormalizeDouble(Ask+4*Point,Digits),slippage,0,0,"",magic,0,Blue);
}
if (n!=0) DeleteAll(0);
return(0);
}
//-----------------------------------------------------------------
bool CloseAllOrders(int tip)
{
bool error=true;
int err,nn,OT,OMN;
while(true)
{
for (int j = OrdersTotal()-1; j >= 0; j--)
{
if (OrderSelect(j, SELECT_BY_POS))
{
OMN = OrderMagicNumber();
if (OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OMN == magic)
{
OT = OrderType();
if (OT != tip) continue;
if (OT==OP_BUY)
{
error=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),NormalizeDouble(Bid,Digits),slippage,Blue);
if (error) Comment("Close order N ",OrderTicket()," Profit ",OrderProfit(),
" ",TimeToStr(TimeCurrent(),TIME_SECONDS));
}
if (OT==OP_SELL)
{
error=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),NormalizeDouble(Ask,Digits),slippage,Red);
if (error) Comment("Close order N ",OrderTicket()," Profit ",OrderProfit(),
" ",TimeToStr(TimeCurrent(),TIME_SECONDS));
}
if (!error)
{
err = GetLastError();
if (err<2) continue;
if (err==129)
{ Comment("Wrong price ",TimeToStr(TimeCurrent(),TIME_SECONDS));
RefreshRates();
continue;
}
if (err==146)
{
if (IsTradeContextBusy()) Sleep(2000);
continue;
}
Comment("Error ",err," close order N ",OrderTicket(),
" ",TimeToStr(TimeCurrent(),TIME_SECONDS));
}
}
}
}
int n=0;
for (j = 0; j < OrdersTotal(); j++)
{
if (OrderSelect(j, SELECT_BY_POS))
{
OMN = OrderMagicNumber();
if (OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OMN == magic)
{
OT = OrderType();
if (OT != tip) continue;
if (OT==OP_BUY || OT==OP_SELL) n++;
}
}
}
if (n==0) break;
nn++;
if (nn>10) {Alert(Symbol()," Failed to close all trades, there are still ",n);return(0);}
Sleep(1000);
RefreshRates();
}
return(1);
}
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
bool DeleteAll(int tip)
{
bool error;
int err,n,OMN,OT;
while(true)
{
error=true;
for (int j = OrdersTotal()-1; j >= 0; j--)
{
if (OrderSelect(j, SELECT_BY_POS))
{
OMN = OrderMagicNumber();
if (OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OMN == magic)
{
OT = OrderType();
if (OT>1 && (tip==0 || OT==tip)) error=OrderDelete(OrderTicket());
}
}
}
if (error) break;
n++;
if (n>10) break;
Sleep(1000);
}
return(1);
}
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
Please help me convert mq4 to mq5?