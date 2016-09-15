Modify from Moving Average ea on MT5
abu520:
Probably the values of the buffer of:
ExtHandle=iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"MT5.Arrow.ex5",MinPoints,MinBars,0);
Do not resemble the values of the origional moving average indicator.
Please plot the buffers to verify.
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modify the iMA into iCustom
but it's never get position close,
why ?