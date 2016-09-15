Bollinger Band Reversal
It can be done here. https://www.mql5.com/en/job
Martijn Rikkert:
Hello,
Is there a possibility to create automatic buy/sell signal on the boillinger bands. So there will generated an automatic sell signal on the upper band and a buy signal on the lower band. When you use a higher SD the chance of reversal are higher (for example 4).
Or is the timeperiod when a price touches a certain price to short to place an effective and precise order?
Looking forward for your opinions
You can do that.
It's not too hard.
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Hello,
Is there a possibility to create automatic buy/sell signal on the boillinger bands. So there will generated an automatic sell signal on the upper band and a buy signal on the lower band. When you use a higher SD the chance of reversal are higher (for example 4).
Or is the timeperiod when a price touches a certain price to short to place an effective and precise order?
Looking forward for your opinions