Bollinger Band Reversal

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Hello, 

 Is there a possibility to create automatic buy/sell signal on the boillinger bands. So there will generated an automatic sell signal on the upper band and a buy signal on the lower band. When you use a higher SD the chance of reversal are higher (for example 4).

Or is the timeperiod when a price touches a certain price to short to place an effective and precise order?

Looking forward for your opinions

 

 

 

It can be done here. https://www.mql5.com/en/job

Freelance service at MQL5.com
Freelance service at MQL5.com
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Martijn Rikkert:

Hello, 

 Is there a possibility to create automatic buy/sell signal on the boillinger bands. So there will generated an automatic sell signal on the upper band and a buy signal on the lower band. When you use a higher SD the chance of reversal are higher (for example 4).

Or is the timeperiod when a price touches a certain price to short to place an effective and precise order?

Looking forward for your opinions

 

 

You can do that.

It's not too hard.

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