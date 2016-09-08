How it is this possible

New comment
 

I create a static struct and I load with data.

The struct is an array and the size is 200. 

If you look in the printscreen attached you will see on index 0 and index 1 i have data. But i cannot access or return the default value.

 

 

 
Bogdan Alin Baltatu:

I create a static struct and I load with data.

The struct is an array and the size is 200. 

If you look in the printscreen attached you will see on index 0 and index 1 i have data. But i cannot access or return the default value.

 

 

Show the code that produces this output.
 
Bogdan Alin Baltatu:

I create a static struct and I load with data.

The struct is an array and the size is 200. 

If you look in the printscreen attached you will see on index 0 and index 1 i have data. But i cannot access or return the default value.

 

 

Happens if array is asked for maybe -1

check code

New comment