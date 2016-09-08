How it is this possible
Bogdan Alin Baltatu:Show the code that produces this output.
I create a static struct and I load with data.
The struct is an array and the size is 200.
If you look in the printscreen attached you will see on index 0 and index 1 i have data. But i cannot access or return the default value.
Bogdan Alin Baltatu:
I create a static struct and I load with data.
The struct is an array and the size is 200.
If you look in the printscreen attached you will see on index 0 and index 1 i have data. But i cannot access or return the default value.
Happens if array is asked for maybe -1
check code
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I create a static struct and I load with data.
The struct is an array and the size is 200.
If you look in the printscreen attached you will see on index 0 and index 1 i have data. But i cannot access or return the default value.