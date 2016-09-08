mofiy cht file
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I never liked the line style of the position lines (SL, TP, etc)...."dash-dot-dash". If there is a way to change their style using a script, I haven't gotten that far yet in my coding journey, but today I discovered the *.cht file inside the profiles folder. From within MT4, I go to Open Data Folder and they are stored within Profiles. I saw a line which read "stop_color=255", which means the default color of a SL & TP line is red. I changed it to 14772544, which is Royal Blue. I had to leave the *.cht file open in Notepad, close MT4 first, then save the updated *.cht file (otherwise MT4 will write over it as it's closing).
...and it worked. Now my SL & TP lines are royal blue by default on this particular chart. So I copied that line of code to all other chart files on my prefered Profiles and all is good. But I am still curious about being able to customize other properties through this *.cht file. If I can change the color property of this line, how about the line style? I tried "stop_style=..." and nothing. I even tried "limits_color" and "limit_color" and nothing.
I don't get the impression that MetaQuotes intended users to modify the *.cht file so there probably isn't a library of commands. Is there? Would love to change other properties of chart objects through this *.cht file :-)