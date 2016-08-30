how to defined highest, lowest ?

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[Deleted]  

and how to get it ?

confusing... 

 

buy low sell high

seems is the easy job

but how to ensure that point is highest or lowest ? 

 

You need to decide the Highest high and Lowest low of x number of bars.

Best example is the Zigzag indicator !.

As a code, you may use something like this ... 

HH =  NormalizeDouble(iHigh(Symbol(), TimeFrame, iHighest(Symbol(), 0, MODE_HIGH, NoOfBars, 1)), Digits);
LL =  NormalizeDouble(iLow(Symbol(), TimeFrame, iLowest(Symbol(), 0, MODE_LOW, NoOfBars, 1)), Digits);
[Deleted]  
Osama Shaban:

You need to decide the Highest high and Lowest low of x number of bars.

Best example is the Zigzag indicator !.

As a code, you may use something like this ... 

being search around on internet,

this is what i found.

int n, i;
double zag, zig;
i=0;
while(n<2)
{
if(zig>0) zag=zig;
zig=iCustom(NULL, 0, "ZigZag", 0, i);
if(zig>0) n+=1;
i++;
}now you have two numbers zig -- last value and zag -- value before that
if(zag>zig) indicator shows down
if(zig>zag) indicator shows up
[Deleted]   
2016.08.30 12:39:03     Core 1  2010.01.01 00:00:00   cannot load custom indicator 'ZigZag' [4802]

it seems is wrong coding.

void OnTick()
   {
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   if(ZigZag_Handle != INVALID_HANDLE) 
   { 
   double values[];
   
   if(CopyBuffer(ZigZag_Handle, 0, 0, 2, values) == 2 && values[0] != EMPTY_VALUE) 
   { 
   if(GlobalVariableSet("ZigZag_Handle", values[0])) 
   { 
   if(!IndicatorRelease(ZigZag_Handle))
   {
   Print("IndicatorRelease() failed. Error ",GetLastError());
   }
   else ZigZag_Handle = INVALID_HANDLE; 
   } 
   else
   {
   Print("GlobalVariableSet failed. Error ",GetLastError()); 
   }
   } 
   }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   }

 

int OnInit()
   {
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+-- create timer --------------------------------------------------+
   EventSetTimer(60);
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   ZigZag_Handle = iCustom(Symbols, PERIOD_CURRENT, "ZigZag", ExtDepth, ExtDeviation, ExtBackstep); 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
   }
//+---
int ZigZag_Handle = INVALID_HANDLE;
int ExtDepth = 6;
int ExtDeviation = 3;
int ExtBackstep = 2;
//+---
[Deleted]  
any help please ??
 
abu520:
any help please ??

Please use the search function.


[Deleted]  
Marco vd Heijden:

Please use the search function.


super thanks for the solution.

great thanks !! 

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