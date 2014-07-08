MT5 Coding Error or Optimization Bug
the Result column should contain a not zero number.
so the Profit = 7300 and Result = 0 should only be possible if you use optimization with Custom criteria.
if the results are not valid, it would be logical that MT5 doesnt show them, but leaves the results of the old, successful run.
talk to the coder, that is the best solution.
Graziani,
You are correct. I did have the optimization with Custom criteria. I even change it to max balance and received similar results.
OK, because criteria is only important for genetic algorithm optimization.
Your EA obviously fails in all passes other then pass 0, so that is the problem you have to talk to coder.
Check the logs.
However, MT5 should perform testing if you ask for "single run", and you shouldn't see the same results for different parameters.
Hi All,
I am quite familiar with MT5 optimization and have done many optimization on MT5 platform without any issues in the past. I just hired a new coder to develop some MQL5 coding for me. I found that the optimization outputs are not working properly. I would like to get some input as whether this may be a MT5 optimization bug or the coder is doing some irregular programming.
Here is the set up:
1) In section A, I am optimizing the parameter MaxPipsTrailing2 from 50 to 200 in steps of 30.
2) In section B, these are the optimized results from the MT5 platform. Note that the profits are zero for passes 1 to 5 (MaxPipsTrailing2= 80,110,140,170,200).
3) In section C, I ran a single run with MaxPipsTrailing2 = 80, and I got $7,257 profit.
4) In section D, I ran another single run with MaxPipsTrailing2 = 140, and received $7,257 profit.
See the screen captures below and let me know your thoughts. Is this a MT5 optimization bug? Should the platform be smart enough to work regardless of how the coder manipulate the variables? Or there are known ways that you can manipulate the variable that would not give you proper output with the MT5 optimization.