What kind of arrows is this

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[Deleted]  
 
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/wingdings
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Wingdings
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Wingdings
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Wingdings - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
Astrategy:
Probably a wingding / webding or bitmap 
 
It's probably 2 wingdings symbols.
 
We need a fourth man, who says that it is wingdings symbols. :)
[Deleted]  
Can i have source code of this arrow
  

//--->
      ObjectCreate(0,"arrow",OBJ_ARROW,0,0,0,0,0);           // Create an arrow
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"arrow",OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,82);      // Set the arrow code
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"arrow",OBJPROP_WIDTH,30);          // Set the arrow size
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"arrow",OBJPROP_TIME,TimeCurrent());// Set time
      ObjectSetDouble(0,"arrow",OBJPROP_PRICE,High[0]);      // Set price
      ChartRedraw(0);                                        // Draw arrow now
//--->


But be advised that it is actually two arrows:

//--->
      ObjectCreate(0,"arrow",OBJ_ARROW,0,0,0,0,0);           // Create an arrow
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"arrow",OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,82);      // Set the arrow code
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"arrow",OBJPROP_WIDTH,12);          // Set the arrow size
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"arrow",OBJPROP_TIME,TimeCurrent());// Set time
      ObjectSetDouble(0,"arrow",OBJPROP_PRICE,High[0]);      // Set price
  
      
      ObjectCreate(0,"dot",OBJ_ARROW,0,0,0,0,0);             // Create an arrow
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"dot",OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,159);       // Set the arrow code
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"dot",OBJPROP_WIDTH,12);            // Set the arrow size
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"dot",OBJPROP_COLOR,clrGold);       // Set the arrow color 
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"dot",OBJPROP_TIME,TimeCurrent());  // Set time
      ObjectSetDouble(0,"dot",OBJPROP_PRICE,High[0]);        // Set price
      
      ChartRedraw(0);                                        // Draw arrows now      
//--->


[Deleted]  

Thank you very much Marco vd Heijden

:) 

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