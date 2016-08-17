What kind of arrows is this
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/wingdings
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Wingdings
- www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Wingdings - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Astrategy:Probably a wingding / webding or bitmap
It's probably 2 wingdings symbols.
We need a fourth man, who says that it is wingdings symbols. :)
Can i have source code of this arrow
//---> ObjectCreate(0,"arrow",OBJ_ARROW,0,0,0,0,0); // Create an arrow ObjectSetInteger(0,"arrow",OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,82); // Set the arrow code ObjectSetInteger(0,"arrow",OBJPROP_WIDTH,30); // Set the arrow size ObjectSetInteger(0,"arrow",OBJPROP_TIME,TimeCurrent());// Set time ObjectSetDouble(0,"arrow",OBJPROP_PRICE,High[0]); // Set price ChartRedraw(0); // Draw arrow now //--->
But be advised that it is actually two arrows:
//---> ObjectCreate(0,"arrow",OBJ_ARROW,0,0,0,0,0); // Create an arrow ObjectSetInteger(0,"arrow",OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,82); // Set the arrow code ObjectSetInteger(0,"arrow",OBJPROP_WIDTH,12); // Set the arrow size ObjectSetInteger(0,"arrow",OBJPROP_TIME,TimeCurrent());// Set time ObjectSetDouble(0,"arrow",OBJPROP_PRICE,High[0]); // Set price ObjectCreate(0,"dot",OBJ_ARROW,0,0,0,0,0); // Create an arrow ObjectSetInteger(0,"dot",OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,159); // Set the arrow code ObjectSetInteger(0,"dot",OBJPROP_WIDTH,12); // Set the arrow size ObjectSetInteger(0,"dot",OBJPROP_COLOR,clrGold); // Set the arrow color ObjectSetInteger(0,"dot",OBJPROP_TIME,TimeCurrent()); // Set time ObjectSetDouble(0,"dot",OBJPROP_PRICE,High[0]); // Set price ChartRedraw(0); // Draw arrows now //--->
Thank you very much Marco vd Heijden
:)
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