BROKERS THAT ALLOW TRADING OF US STOCKS
JFD
That's not stocks, that's CFDs on stocks, very different.
How about ducascopy
Stay away from them. Bad experience.
Last year i did a extensive research among most popular (or visible on the surface) brokers.
From 100 brokers examined, only 3 passed the test.
1.LMAX (including alphanovae)
2.WHSelfinvest.
3.Dukascopy.
This means Dukascopy was in the top 3 all other were rejected to do any business with at all for various reasons, there were simply too many negative flags.
But, i also had a bad experience with them (Dukascopy) in terms of them sending me way too much e-mails to take part in competitions or to copy fellow traders, and to publish my own trades, even going as far of starting a blog to publish how i got to my trading signals.
I have communicated with them to let them know, hey your company made it to the top 3, but real professional traders are not looking to publish their trades, nor are they interested in following other traders.
They just want to trade securely and that's it...
So they replied that it was the nature of their framework and that their services were set up like that.
Anyway this has got nothing to do with the topic here about stocks, but i just want to let you know that a response like yours, 'stay away, bad experience' is not really useful, at all.
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Dear traders,
Please I want to ask if anyone can give me a list of metatrader brokers that allow for the trading of ALL American stocks (US stocks).
I would greatly appreciate it.