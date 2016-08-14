How to show a datetime in Data Window for my custom indicator?
double _Date[]; double _Time[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,_Date); SetIndexLabel(0,"Date"); SetIndexBuffer(1,_Time); SetIndexLabel(1,"Time"); IndicatorDigits(2); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- for(int i=rates_total-1;i>=0;i--) { int month=TimeMonth(time[i]); int day=TimeDay(time[i]); _Date[i]=month+day/100.0; int hour=TimeHour(time[i]); int minute=TimeMinute(time[i]); _Time[i]=hour+minute/100.0; } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); }
MqlDateTime dt; double _Date[]; double _Time[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,_Date); PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"Date"); SetIndexBuffer(1,_Time); PlotIndexSetString(1,PLOT_LABEL,"Time"); IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,2); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- for(int i=rates_total-1;i>=0;i--) { TimeToStruct(time[i],dt); _Date[i]=dt.mon+dt.day/100.0; _Time[i]=dt.hour+dt.min/100.0; } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); }
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I would like to show a value of type datetime for my custom indicator.