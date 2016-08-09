close a position in hedged account - page 2
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i checked it.
not any information in journal.
do i reinstall meta trader5?
i checked it.
not any information in journal.
And if so:
thank you so much.
i reinstalled the metatrader and it worked correctly.
i appreciate you for you kindness
Best regerds
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And this code will display an error: