3 bear (or more) 3 bull(or more) 3 bear(or more) - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
i already tried that , and is not what i need :/ i need something to count candles maybe. For example we have 3 bearish (can be more but at least 3) then we have 3 bullish (can be more but at least 3) and finally we have to have 3 bearish , and we have alert.I hope you got what i mean :)
You do not have to re-invent the wheel it has all been done before.
yes Ernst Van Der Merwe :) thanks , however i got error on your code :
'Bull' - undeclared identifier
yes Ernst Van Der Merwe :) thanks , however i got error on your code :
'Bull' - undeclared identifier
That's the index buffer.
Ernst Van Der Merwe Is this correct ? because when i put on chart i dont see the arrows i even tried in strategy tester and still no arrows
Colours...
Thank you