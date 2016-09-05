How do I delete my published market product?
Because I need attach 12 pictures. Now I can't add more pictures on product.
- What is it?
- Delete a published product
- How do I add screenshots to my market product?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Alain Verleyen, 2015.06.12 16:57Contact a moderator of Market section, or write to Service Desk.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Frederick Langemark, 2015.08.03 15:52I believe the answer is to leave the moderator a comment in the "Moderators Comments" section when in the editing view for the product.
Erdenebayar Lamjav:I thought you can add picture later
Because I need attach 12 pictures. Now I can't add more pictures on product.
Because I need attach 12 pictures. Now I can't add more pictures on product.
Or you can just make new product and leave a comment in the moderator messages section from the old product to delete it.
Remember that the first uploaded screenshot will be the last on your product description so you have to upload in reverse order meaning the first screenshot you want visible has to be the last upload.
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