How do I delete my published market product?

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Because I need attach 12 pictures. Now I can't add more pictures on product.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Delete a published product

Alain Verleyen, 2015.06.12 16:57

Contact a moderator of Market section, or write to Service Desk.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Delete Product Draft

Frederick Langemark, 2015.08.03 15:52

I believe the answer is to leave the moderator a comment in the "Moderators Comments" section when in the editing view for the product.


 
Erdenebayar Lamjav:
Because I need attach 12 pictures. Now I can't add more pictures on product.
I thought you can add picture later
 

Or you can just make new product and leave a comment in the moderator messages section from the old product to delete it.

Remember that the first uploaded screenshot will be the last on your product description so you have to upload in reverse order meaning the first screenshot you want visible has to be the last upload.





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