Need help for code
if( TotalOrdersCount()==0 ) { int result=0; static datetime time0; if(time0!=Time[0]&&(iRSI(NULL,0,14,PRICE_CLOSE,2)<70)&&(iRSI(NULL,0,14,PRICE_CLOSE,1)>70)) // Here is your open buy rule { result=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,Lots,Ask,Slippage,0,0,"EA Generator www.ForexEAdvisor.com",MagicNumber,0,Blue); if(result>0) { time0=Time[0]; TheStopLoss=0; TheTakeProfit=0; if(TakeProfit>0) TheTakeProfit=Ask+TakeProfit*MyPoint; if(StopLoss>0) TheStopLoss=Ask-StopLoss*MyPoint; OrderSelect(result,SELECT_BY_TICKET); OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),NormalizeDouble(TheStopLoss,Digits),NormalizeDouble(TheTakeProfit,Digits),0,Green); } if(time0!=Time[0]&&(iRSI(NULL,0,14,PRICE_CLOSE,2)>30)&&(iRSI(NULL,0,14,PRICE_CLOSE,1)<30)) // Here is your open Sell rule { result=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,Lots,Bid,Slippage,0,0,"EA Generator www.ForexEAdvisor.com",MagicNumber,0,Red); if(result>0) { time0=Time[0];
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Can anyone help me please. when my ea hits TP or SL it opens trades again but i do not want to use same signal at the same bar . please can anyone tell me what should i do now.
code is given