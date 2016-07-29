Need help for code

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//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
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//             DELETING THIS HEADER IS COPYRIGHT INFRIGMENT 
//
//                   Copyright Â©2011, ForexEAdvisor.com
//                 ForexEAdvisor Strategy Builder version 0.2
//                        http://www.ForexEAdvisor.com 
//
// THIS EA CODE HAS BEEN GENERATED USING FOREXEADVISOR STRATEGY BUILDER 0.2 
// on: 7/29/2016 1:19:41 AM
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extern int MagicNumber=10001;
extern double Lots =1.1;
extern double StopLoss=10;
extern double TakeProfit=10;
extern int TrailingStop=0;
extern int Slippage=3;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//    expert start function
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
{
  double MyPoint=Point;
  if(Digits==3 || Digits==5) MyPoint=Point*10;
  
  double TheStopLoss=0;
  double TheTakeProfit=0;
  if( TotalOrdersCount()==0 ) 
  {
     int result=0;
     if((iRSI(NULL,0,14,PRICE_CLOSE,2)<70)&&(iRSI(NULL,0,14,PRICE_CLOSE,1)>70)) // Here is your open buy rule
     {
        result=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,Lots,Ask,Slippage,0,0,"EA Generator www.ForexEAdvisor.com",MagicNumber,0,Blue);
        if(result>0)
        {
         TheStopLoss=0;
         TheTakeProfit=0;
         if(TakeProfit>0) TheTakeProfit=Ask+TakeProfit*MyPoint;
         if(StopLoss>0) TheStopLoss=Ask-StopLoss*MyPoint;
         OrderSelect(result,SELECT_BY_TICKET);
         OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),NormalizeDouble(TheStopLoss,Digits),NormalizeDouble(TheTakeProfit,Digits),0,Green);
        }
        return(0);
     }
     if((iRSI(NULL,0,14,PRICE_CLOSE,2)>30)&&(iRSI(NULL,0,14,PRICE_CLOSE,1)<30)) // Here is your open Sell rule
     {
        result=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,Lots,Bid,Slippage,0,0,"EA Generator www.ForexEAdvisor.com",MagicNumber,0,Red);
        if(result>0)
        {
         TheStopLoss=0;
         TheTakeProfit=0;
         if(TakeProfit>0) TheTakeProfit=Bid-TakeProfit*MyPoint;
         if(StopLoss>0) TheStopLoss=Bid+StopLoss*MyPoint;
         OrderSelect(result,SELECT_BY_TICKET);
         OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),NormalizeDouble(TheStopLoss,Digits),NormalizeDouble(TheTakeProfit,Digits),0,Green);
        }
        return(0);
     }
  }
  
  for(int cnt=0;cnt<OrdersTotal();cnt++)
     {
      OrderSelect(cnt, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES);
      if(OrderType()<=OP_SELL &&   
         OrderSymbol()==Symbol() &&
         OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber 
         )  
        {
         if(OrderType()==OP_BUY)  
           {
            if(TrailingStop>0)  
              {                 
               if(Bid-OrderOpenPrice()>MyPoint*TrailingStop)
                 {
                  if(OrderStopLoss()<Bid-MyPoint*TrailingStop)
                    {
                     OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),Bid-TrailingStop*MyPoint,OrderTakeProfit(),0,Green);
                     return(0);
                    }
                 }
              }
           }
         else 
           {
            if(TrailingStop>0)  
              {                 
               if((OrderOpenPrice()-Ask)>(MyPoint*TrailingStop))
                 {
                  if((OrderStopLoss()>(Ask+MyPoint*TrailingStop)) || (OrderStopLoss()==0))
                    {
                     OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),Ask+MyPoint*TrailingStop,OrderTakeProfit(),0,Red);
                     return(0);
                    }
                 }
              }
           }
        }
     }
   return(0);
}

int TotalOrdersCount()
{
  int result=0;
  for(int i=0;i<OrdersTotal();i++)
  {
     OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS ,MODE_TRADES);
     if (OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber) result++;

   }
  return (result);
}

Can anyone help me please.  when my ea hits TP or SL it opens trades again but i do not want to use same signal at the same bar . please can anyone tell me what should i do now.

code is given

see the image where was TP and ea opened again same trade on same bar 

  
if( TotalOrdersCount()==0 ) 
  {
     int result=0;
     static datetime time0;
     if(time0!=Time[0]&&(iRSI(NULL,0,14,PRICE_CLOSE,2)<70)&&(iRSI(NULL,0,14,PRICE_CLOSE,1)>70)) // Here is your open buy rule
     {
        result=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,Lots,Ask,Slippage,0,0,"EA Generator www.ForexEAdvisor.com",MagicNumber,0,Blue);
        if(result>0)
        {
         time0=Time[0];
         TheStopLoss=0;
         TheTakeProfit=0;
         if(TakeProfit>0) TheTakeProfit=Ask+TakeProfit*MyPoint;
         if(StopLoss>0) TheStopLoss=Ask-StopLoss*MyPoint;
         OrderSelect(result,SELECT_BY_TICKET);
         OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),NormalizeDouble(TheStopLoss,Digits),NormalizeDouble(TheTakeProfit,Digits),0,Green);
        }
     if(time0!=Time[0]&&(iRSI(NULL,0,14,PRICE_CLOSE,2)>30)&&(iRSI(NULL,0,14,PRICE_CLOSE,1)<30)) // Here is your open Sell rule
     {
        result=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,Lots,Bid,Slippage,0,0,"EA Generator www.ForexEAdvisor.com",MagicNumber,0,Red);
        if(result>0)
        {
         time0=Time[0];
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