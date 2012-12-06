hi; a question about time define in mql5 .
Why do you comment TimeCurrent function call?
You need to use some time function to get time. Try TimeTradeServer
thank you.
i correct it but ; still has a problem;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Z4_ColorCandles_Daily_Hours.mq5 | //| Copyright 2012, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2012, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window int Day_End=4; int Hour_Start=6; int Minute_Start=0; int Hour_End=23; int Minute_End=59; input color Color_Chart_Line_0=Magenta; input color Color_Candle_Bull_0=SkyBlue; input color Color_Candle_Bear_0=LightPink; input color Color_Bar_Up_0=PowderBlue; input color Color_Bar_Down_0=Bisque; //--- input color Color_Chart_Line_1=Red; input color Color_Candle_Bull_1=Red; input color Color_Candle_Bear_1=Red; input color Color_Bar_Up_1=Red; input color Color_Bar_Down_1=Red; //------------------------------------------------------------------------------ color for line chart and Doji candles color GetColorChartLine() { return((color)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE)); } void SetColorChartLine(color Color_Chart_Line) { ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE,Color_Chart_Line); } //-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- body color of the bull candle color GetColorCandleBull() { return((color)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP)); } void SetColorCandleBull(color Color_Candle_Bull) { ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP,Color_Candle_Bull); } //-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- body color of the bear candle color GetColorCandleBear() { return((color)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN)); } void SetColorCandleBear(color Color_Candle_Bear) { ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,Color_Candle_Bear); } //----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Body color of a bull candlestick color GetColorBarUp() { return((color)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL)); } void SetColorBarUp(color Color_Bar_Up) { ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,Color_Bar_Up); } //----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Body color of a bull candlestick color GetColorBarDown() { return((color)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR)); } void SetColorBarDown(color Color_Bar_Down) { ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,Color_Bar_Down); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping //--- return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE,Color_Chart_Line_0); ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP,Color_Candle_Bull_0); ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,Color_Candle_Bear_0); ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,Color_Bar_Up_0); ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,Color_Bar_Down_0); MqlDateTime time_now; datetime candle_time=TimeTradeServer(time_now); if( time_now.day_of_week==Day_End && time_now.hour>=Hour_End && time_now.min>=Minute_End ) { ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE,Color_Chart_Line_1); ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP,Color_Candle_Bull_1); ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,Color_Candle_Bear_1); ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,Color_Bar_Up_1); ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,Color_Bar_Down_1); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ Comment( "\ntime_now=",candle_time ,"\ntime_now_year=",time_now.year," time_now_mon=",time_now.mon ,"\ntime_now_day=",time_now.day," time_now_hour=",time_now.hour," time_now_min=",time_now.min ," time_now_sec=",time_now.sec); //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { Comment(""); //---- //---- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
there is no change in color for :
day_of_week==4 Hour_Start=6; Minute_Start=0; Hour_End=23; Minute_End=59;
pic. :
The time is never larger then 23:59...
day_of_week==4 Hour_Start=6; Minute_Start=0; Hour_End=23; Minute_End=59;
if( time_now.day_of_week==Day_End && time_now.hour>=Hour_End && time_now.min>=Minute_End )
It means:
if( time_now.day_of_week==4 && time_now.hour>=23 && time_now.min>=59)
this condition true only 1 minute at day4 23:59. after 1 minute the time will be day 5 0:00, therefore 5 !=time_now.day_of_week and 0!>=time_now.hour and 0!>=time_now.time
Please write when do you change the color.
TIMisthebest, I'm not so sure what you are trying to achieve, are you trying to change candle color for specific time ?. If yes, then you can not use ChartSetInteger() function, because this function will change the color off all candle. You also have to change your code. Below is modified code, base on Heikin Ashi.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Heiken_Ashi.mq5 | //| Copyright 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Z4_ColorCandles_Daily_Hours.mq5 | //| Copyright 2012, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property description "TIMisthebest : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9142" //--- indicator settings #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 5 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES //--- to change color #property indicator_color1 Yellow, OrangeRed //--- to change color #property indicator_label1 "Z4 Open;Z4 High;Z4 Low;Z4 Close" //--- indicator input enum Day_Of_Week { Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, }; //--- input parameters input Day_Of_Week Day_Start = Sunday; input int Hour_Start = 6; input int Minute_Start = 0; input Day_Of_Week Day_End = Saturday; input int Hour_End = 20; input int Minute_End = 59; //--- indicator buffers double ExtOBuffer[]; double ExtHBuffer[]; double ExtLBuffer[]; double ExtCBuffer[]; double ExtColorBuffer[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtOBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtHBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtLBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtCBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtColorBuffer,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); //--- //--- sets first bar from what index will be drawn IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits); //--- sets text for indicator IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"Z4_ColorCandles_Daily_Hours"); //--- sets drawing line empty value PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0); //--- initialization done } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Heiken Ashi | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,const int prev_calculated, const datetime &Time[], const double &Open[], const double &High[], const double &Low[], const double &Close[], const long &TickVolume[], const long &Volume[], const int &Spread[]) { int i,limit; MqlDateTime time_now; datetime candle_time; //--- preliminary calculations if(prev_calculated == 0) { //--- set first candle ExtLBuffer[0] = Low[0]; ExtHBuffer[0] = High[0]; ExtOBuffer[0] = Open[0]; ExtCBuffer[0] = Close[0]; limit = 1; } else limit = prev_calculated - 1; //--- the main loop of calculations for(i = limit;i < rates_total && !IsStopped(); i++) { double haOpen = Open[i]; double haClose = Close[i]; double haHigh = High[i]; double haLow = Low[i]; ExtLBuffer[i] = haLow; ExtHBuffer[i] = haHigh; ExtOBuffer[i] = haOpen; ExtCBuffer[i] = haClose; //--- set candle color candle_time = Time [i]; TimeToStruct(candle_time, time_now); if( //time_now.day_of_week >= Day_Start && //--- i'm not using this time_now.hour >= Hour_Start && time_now.min >= Minute_Start && //time_now.day_of_week <= Day_End && //--- i'm not using this time_now.hour <= Hour_End && time_now.min <= Minute_End ) ExtColorBuffer[i] = 0.0; // set color DodgerBlue else ExtColorBuffer[i] = 1.0; // set color Red } //--- done return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
with thank to phi.nuts ;( & how helped;)
thank help.
i want to draw candle in chart with my favorite color ; assume:
1) in case normal:
input color Color_Chart_Line_0=Magenta; input color Color_Candle_Bull_0=SkyBlue; input color Color_Candle_Bear_0=LightPink; input color Color_Bar_Up_0=PowderBlue; input color Color_Bar_Down_0=Bisque;
then for special time ; for example : ( " 3hour before market closing " or " 3hour after market opening " , { to see in tester;,,,, and with expert use this indicator ; the market reaction ,)
for simple this : assume;
2) when time between :
int Day_Start=4; int Hour_Start=6; int Minute_Start=0; int Day_End=4; // int Hour_End=20; int Minute_End=59;
the color change to :
input color Color_Chart_Line_1=Red; input color Color_Candle_Bull_1=Red; input color Color_Candle_Bear_1=Red; input color Color_Bar_Up_1=Red; input color Color_Bar_Down_1=Red;
make it visible on the CHART with different color.
in this code:
but still has problem ; can you please check it
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property indicator_chart_window #property version "1.0" #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_label1 "Open;High;Low;Close" #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES #property indicator_width1 3 input int Day_Start=4; input int Hour_Start=6; input int Minute_Start=0; input int Day_End=4; input int Hour_End=20; input int Minute_End=59; input color Color_Bar_Up_1=clrPowderBlue; input color Color_Bar_Down_1=clrBisque; input color Color_Bar_Up_0=clrGreen; input color Color_Bar_Down_0=clrRed; double buffer_open[],buffer_high[],buffer_low[],buffer_close[]; double buffer_color_line[]; double buffer_tmp[1]; int OnInit() { SetIndexBuffer(0,buffer_open,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,buffer_high,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2,buffer_low,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(3,buffer_close,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(4,buffer_color_line,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,4); PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,Color_Bar_Up_0); PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,Color_Bar_Down_0); PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,2,Color_Bar_Up_1); PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,3,Color_Bar_Down_1); return(0); } int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { MqlDateTime time_now; for(int i=prev_calculated;i<=rates_total-1;i++) { buffer_open[i]=open[i]; buffer_high[i]=high[i]; buffer_low[i]=low[i]; buffer_close[i]=close[i]; datetime candle_time=time[i]; TimeToStruct(time[i],time_now); if( (time_now.day_of_week==Day_Start && time_now.hour>=Hour_Start && time_now.min>=Minute_Start) &&( time_now.day_of_week==Day_End && time_now.hour<=Hour_End && time_now.min<=Minute_End ) ) { if ( open[i]>= close[i]) buffer_color_line[i]=3; else buffer_color_line[i]=2; } else { if ( open[i]>= close[i]) buffer_color_line[i]=1; else buffer_color_line[i]=0; } } return(rates_total-1); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
You don't have this
#property indicator_color1 Yellow, DodgerBlue, Red, Green
in property.
This is my modified code from above - I'm not so sure if it is correct
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Heiken_Ashi.mq5 | //| Copyright 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Z4_ColorCandles_Daily_Hours.mq5 | //| Copyright 2012, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property description "TIMisthebest : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9142" //--- indicator settings #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 5 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES #property indicator_color1 Yellow, DodgerBlue, Red, Green #property indicator_label1 "Z4 Open;Z4 High;Z4 Low;Z4 Close" //--- indicator input enum Day_Of_Week //--- use name of the day in your language : { Day_0, //--- Sunday ... Day_1, Day_2, Day_3, Day_4, Day_5, Day_6, //--- ... Saturday }; //--- input parameters input Day_Of_Week Day_Start = Day_4; input int Hour_Start = 6; input int Minute_Start = 0; input Day_Of_Week Day_End = Day_4; input int Hour_End = 20; input int Minute_End = 59; //--- indicator buffers double ExtOBuffer[]; double ExtHBuffer[]; double ExtLBuffer[]; double ExtCBuffer[]; double ExtColorBuffer[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtOBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtHBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtLBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtCBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtColorBuffer,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); //--- //--- sets first bar from what index will be drawn IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits); //--- sets text for indicator IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"Z4_ColorCandles_Daily_Hours"); //--- sets drawing line empty value PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0); //--- initialization done } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Heiken Ashi | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,const int prev_calculated, const datetime &Time[], const double &Open[], const double &High[], const double &Low[], const double &Close[], const long &TickVolume[], const long &Volume[], const int &Spread[]) { int i,limit; MqlDateTime time_now; datetime candle_time; //--- preliminary calculations if(prev_calculated == 0) { //--- set first candle ExtLBuffer[0] = Low[0]; ExtHBuffer[0] = High[0]; ExtOBuffer[0] = Open[0]; ExtCBuffer[0] = Close[0]; limit = 1; } else limit = prev_calculated - 1; //--- the main loop of calculations for(i = limit;i < rates_total && !IsStopped(); i++) { double haOpen = Open[i]; double haClose = Close[i]; double haHigh = High[i]; double haLow = Low[i]; ExtLBuffer[i] = haLow; ExtHBuffer[i] = haHigh; ExtOBuffer[i] = haOpen; ExtCBuffer[i] = haClose; //--- set candle color candle_time = Time [i]; TimeToStruct(candle_time, time_now); if( time_now.day_of_week >= Day_Start && time_now.hour >= Hour_Start && time_now.min >= Minute_Start && time_now.day_of_week <= Day_End && time_now.hour <= Hour_End && time_now.min <= Minute_End ) { ExtColorBuffer[i] = 2.0; // set color to Red } else { if (haOpen > haClose) ExtColorBuffer[i] = 0.0; // set color Lime else ExtColorBuffer[i] = 1.0; // set color Aqua } } //--- done return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
no it is not correct;
with change in day and time ;
the candles dose not change in color
Good then, you can begin re-writing it, and I can correct it if you want.
After all you're the only person who knows what you want.
hi ;
i want to check market by candles are in special time,
for example:
with using :MqlDateTime
can you explain to fixed.
thanx