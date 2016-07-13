error when uploading image

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any solution for this. i am tried but not luck my picture pixxel is as required but still invalid
 

Size: 640x480 pixels.

Image must respect this value exactly.

 

I do not know about your particular image ... but I am making the images directly from Metatrader (right mouse click on the space on the chart and select 'Save As Picture'):


 
Sergey Golubev:

I do not know about your particular image ... but I am making the images directly from Metatrader (right mouse click on the space on the chart and select 'Save As Picture'):



uploaded by same pattren no sucess  .

 
Muhammad Mudasir:


uploaded by same pattren no sucess  .

Your image is 1175x274 (and you need 640x480).
I mean: 274 < 480


 

You can look at the image:


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