error when uploading image
any solution for this. i am tried but not luck my picture pixxel is as required but still invalid
- Rent a Signal service development and suggestions
- ePayments
- Sum of 2 Orders are not Correct Why
Size: 640x480 pixels.
Image must respect this value exactly.
I do not know about your particular image ... but I am making the images directly from Metatrader (right mouse click on the space on the chart and select 'Save As Picture'):
Muhammad Mudasir:
uploaded by same pattren no sucess .
uploaded by same pattren no sucess .
Your image is 1175x274 (and you need 640x480).
I mean: 274 < 480
You can look at the image:
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