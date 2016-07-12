Dinamyc Fib Grid - Help Code.
Guys, below the variables of diamonds, I'm using OBJECT_ARROW, but I do not know what to do to implement it over the fibonaccis levels.
It is fully opaque, and I wanted to let them transparent.
for(i=0; i<NMA; i++) { objName = uniqueid + "fml_bar_" + tf + "_" + i; // horizontal momentum lines ObjectCreate(objName,OBJ_ARROW, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0); ObjectSetInteger(0,objName,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,117); ObjectSet(objName, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 2); //ObjectSetInteger(NULL,objName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_CENTER); //ObjectSet(objName, OBJPROP_COLOR, Black); //ObjectSet(objName, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //ObjectSetInteger(NULL,objName,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,7); //ObjectSet(objName, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 0); //if(i<2 || i == NMA-1) //ObjectSet(objName, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 1); }
for(i=0; i<NMA; i++) { objName = uniqueid + "fml_bar_" + tf + "_" + i; ObjectSet(objName, OBJPROP_TIME1, curTime+shift+tf*spacing+6*xUnit); ObjectSet(objName, OBJPROP_PRICE1, fml[tf][i]); //double original = fml[tf][i]+Point()*1000; //double rounded = NormalizeDouble(fml[tf][i],2); //double actual = (original-rounded)/(Point()*10); //if (original-rounded<10) actual = original-rounded; //if (original-rounded>10) actual = original-Point*100-rounded; //double labelDouble = actual/(Point()*10); //if (labelDouble >= 100) labelDouble=labelDouble-100; //if (labelDouble < 10) labelString = "0"+DoubleToString(labelDouble,0); //if (labelDouble >= 10) labelString=DoubleToString(labelDouble,0); if(i==0){ if(fml[tf][i] >= price) col=DiamondWeakDirection0; else col=DiamondWeakDirection1; ObjectSet(objName, OBJPROP_COLOR, col); ObjectSetInteger(NULL,objName, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //ObjectSetInteger(NULL,objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,13); //ObjectSetString(NULL,objName, OBJPROP_FONT, "Wingdings"); //ObjectSetText(objName,"u"); ObjectSet(objName, OBJPROP_TIME1, curTime+shift+tf*spacing+10*xUnit); ObjectSet(objName, OBJPROP_PRICE1, fml[tf][i]); }
Someone? =\
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- (Figure 2) How to put a border (or would border?) Over a certain fibonacci? (The only way would be adding the font type "wingding" object? Because with wingding/marlett I could not find a band or edge to add on the fibonacci line).
Figure 1 =
Figure 2 =