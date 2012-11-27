Automated Trading Championship 2012: Eighth Week, 100K Level Still Not Reached
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Eight weeks have passed since the beginning of the Championship, the resistance level of $100,000 is still unreachable, and the battle for TOP-10 places is getting hot. JPAlonso from the U.S. is still the leader of the race. We will release an interview with this trader in the upcoming days.
The most notable loss - Expert Advisor of ROMAN5 that took leadership in the second week and for a long time showed excellent results, this time detected wrong direction of entering the market and now due to a huge drawdown has been supplanted by other participants out of the top twenty. "...the market tends to be very unpredictable" - said Anton Nel in his interview and unfortunately for him this is sad but true.
Trading robots of FIFO (Belarus) and 26405 (Russia) continue to share the second and third places respectively. Expert Advisor of honzour from Czech Republic having shot ahead the previous week now is falling one place back because of the heavy unfixed loss.
Read the full article on the Championship's website Eighth Week, 100K Level Still Not Reached.