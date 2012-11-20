Automated Trading Championship 2012: Seventh Week - Midpoint Passed
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The midpoint has been passed and the seventh week opens the second half of the Automated Trading Championship 2012. It is not the first time that we start our weekly report stating the undisputed leadership of JPAlonso (USA) - Juan Pablo Alonso Escobar. During the last week, his trading robot has increased its balance by $4 000 making the total profit of $78 000.
Other important events are as follows. honzour (Czech Republic) has entered TOP-3 rising from the ninth up to the third place within one week and outrunning 26405 and ROMAN5. His Expert Advisor is already close on the heels of FIFO whose trading robot is coming second at the moment. The gap between them is only $800 wide.
The full text of the news can be found on the Championship's website - Seventh Week - Midpoint Passed.