How to get maximum History Quality (100%) in MT5 Strategy Tester

How can I get 100% History Quality. Mine is only 99% in Roboforex terminal.
achidayat:Been discussed before, https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/7028
But my M1 data only goes back a few months, whereas other timeframes go back many more and even years.
phi.nuts:
I have done what suggested in thus topic. But my History Quality still 99%
achidayat:
I have done what suggested in thus topic. But my History Quality still 99%
Well, I think there's explanation of the meaning of history quality in MT5 help file https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/algotrading/testing. AFAIK, 99% is already awesome enough - and its rare to get 100 %.
But let's see what other forumer says.
