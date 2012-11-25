How to get maximum History Quality (100%) in MT5 Strategy Tester

How can I get 100% History Quality. Mine is only 99% in Roboforex terminal.
 
Been discussed before, https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/7028
But my M1 data only goes back a few months, whereas other timeframes go back many more and even years.
 
I have done what suggested in thus topic. But my History Quality still 99%


 
Well, I think there's explanation of the meaning of history quality in MT5 help file https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/algotrading/testing. AFAIK, 99% is already awesome enough - and its rare to get 100 %.

But let's see what other forumer says. 

