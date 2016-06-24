UK will leave from EU? - page 2

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Referendum is going to leave... (Time: 03:50)

This is really interesting..

If England leave from EU, I can not imagine of market movements at tomorrow...

 

Birmingham confirmed out

Confirmation now

The BBC have thrown in the towel on their remain consensus, Sky and ITV also waking up and  reporting a leave win.

Totals: 1,316,909 leave, 12,453,633 remain

Leave needs 3.64m needed to cross the finish line

 
Thank god they're leaving, EU was going to be just a big country, a communist lame country, full of immigrants sucking the investors and workers taxes,  even an army they where studying. Germany and France, now socialist countries will prove its own poison, there is no free lunch.  God praise Margareth Tatcher, god save the queen
 

Don't take NO for an answer.


 
Hi, Can anyone pls tell me what was the spread for GBPUSD pair at 22:00H UK time yesterday (2306)? As my positions were closed/stopped out due to very high spread during this time for the GBPUSD pair. Also pls let me know how to find spread history of a currency pair. Thanks
 

The only way that a Brexit vote would have weight in law would be if the government decided to invoke Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty. This is when an EU member state chooses to activate the process of withdrawing from the 28-nation bloc.

Article 50 would make Britain's EU membership a legal matter. However, even if the June 23 referendum produces a Leave majority, the government would not be obliged to invoke the legislation.

As Green says (emphasis ours):

A vote for Brexit will not be determinative of whether the UK will leave the EU. That potential outcome comes down to the political decisions which then follow before the Article 50 notification. The policy of the government (if not of all of its ministers) is to remain in the EU. The UK government may thereby seek to put off the Article 50 notification, regardless of political pressure and conventional wisdom.

This has to go down as one of the largest pieces of small print in British political history.

The overwhelming majority of the British public is probably totally unaware of this legislative loophole. As far as most Brits understand, Britain will no longer be an EU member if Leave wins next week's referendum.

Source

There is an incredible theory that a Brexit won't actually happen even if the public votes for it
There is an incredible theory that a Brexit won't actually happen even if the public votes for it
  • Adam Payne
  • uk.businessinsider.com
A really crucial detail about the upcoming EU referendum has gone virtually unmentioned and it is probably the most crucial detail: Parliament doesn't actually have to bring Britain out of the EU if the public votes for it. That is because the result of June 23 referendum on Britain's EU membership is not legally binding. Instead, it is merely...
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