Mathematical Proof For Robo Traders :-) Watch from 42:42

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Everyone that want some mathematical proof for your robo traders, should watch the following and start studying your dream job into financial wisdom of high skies flyers.

 

 
PCWalker:

Everyone that want some mathematical proof for your robo traders, should watch the following and start studying your dream job into financial wisdom of high skies flyers.

 

Do you have links to the videos of the next lectures of this guy?
 
Carl Schreiber:
Do you have links to the videos of the next lectures of this guy?

Hi Carl,

here is the complete list:

https://ocw.mit.edu/courses/mathematics/18-s096-topics-in-mathematics-with-applications-in-finance-fall-2013/video-lectures/ 

Video Lectures
  • Kempthorne, Peter
  • ocw.mit.edu
MIT OpenCourseWare makes the materials used in the teaching of almost all of MIT's subjects available on the Web, free of charge. With more than 2,200 courses available, OCW is delivering on the promise of open sharing of knowledge. Learn more »
 
Daniel Stein:

Hi Carl,

here is the complete list:

https://ocw.mit.edu/courses/mathematics/18-s096-topics-in-mathematics-with-applications-in-finance-fall-2013/video-lectures/ 

Thank you!!
 
Daniel Stein:

Hi Carl,

here is the complete list:

https://ocw.mit.edu/courses/mathematics/18-s096-topics-in-mathematics-with-applications-in-finance-fall-2013/video-lectures/ 

Thank you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wvXDB9dMdEo&list=PLUl4u3cNGP63ctJIEC1UnZ0btsphnnoHR 

1. Introduction, Financial Terms and Concepts
1. Introduction, Financial Terms and Concepts
  • 2015.01.06
  • www.youtube.com
MIT 18.S096 Topics in Mathematics with Applications in Finance, Fall 2013 View the complete course: http://ocw.mit.edu/18-S096F13 Instructor: Peter Kempthorn...
 

For those who need some rational decisions as for which products to buy in the market, One proof can be found that even Metaquotes is finding it hard to efficiently put verified and worthful products on sell, and teach basic marketing rules which stand up to international and legal laws. As a proof, if we all could improve the awareness and better business management in our great community.

 

 
Carl Schreiber:
Do you have links to the videos of the next lectures of this guy?
I am programming something I want you to see.
[Deleted]  
In my opinion, 2 years later, explaining the reasons publicly for them would be like giving criminals a list of suggestions. The people who incur in the reasons would be more.
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