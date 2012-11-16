How to get history tp and st?
saxonyi:
1.How to get history tp and sl?
2.I have already set the st and tp why not displayed in the history list?
3.why ST display in the price list?
who can help me? Thank you !!!!!!!!!!!!
Are you sure you have set them sucessfully?
You can not set TP/SL when opening the position if your ea is running on an ECN paltform.
