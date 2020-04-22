Experts: Reco system - page 2
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Update to ver2.1
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Update to ver2.1
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Hello Vasyl !
Thank you very much for the implements you made on Reco.
It's now a complete and very good EA.
Best regards and a lot of Pips to you !
Henric
Hello Vasyl !
Thank you very much for the implements you made on Reco.
It's now a complete and very good EA.
Best regards and a lot of Pips to you !
Henric
My pleasure.
Thanks.
Hello Vasyl
Thank you for sharing the EA, very good EA. Would it please possible to program a Potection of equity? thank you
Hello Vasyl
Thank you for sharing the EA, very good EA. Would it please possible to program a Potection of equity? thank you
Hello.
What is it?
Here set.
Thanks Nosal for the wonderful EA,
Please I like to know how I could integrate this into an existing EA. Thanks