Experts: Reco system - page 2

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[Deleted]  

Update to ver2.1

Soon... 

[Deleted]  
Vasyl Nosal:

Update to ver2.1

Soon... 

Done.
 

  Hello Vasyl !

 

Thank you very much for the implements you made on Reco.

 

It's now a complete and very good EA.

 

Best regards and a lot of Pips to you !

 

Henric 

[Deleted]  
henric:

  Hello Vasyl !

 

Thank you very much for the implements you made on Reco.

 

It's now a complete and very good EA.

 

Best regards and a lot of Pips to you !

 

Henric 

My pleasure.

Thanks. 

 

 Hello Vasyl

 Thank you for sharing the EA,  very good EA. Would it please possible to program a Potection of equity? thank you

Friendly greetings Astra81
[Deleted]  
Astra81:

 Hello Vasyl

 Thank you for sharing the EA,  very good EA. Would it please possible to program a Potection of equity? thank you

Friendly greetings Astra81

Hello.

What is it? 

[Deleted]  

Here set.

 

Files:
reco_m1.set  1 kb
 

Thanks Nosal for the wonderful EA,

Please I like to know how I could integrate this into an existing EA. Thanks

 
hi to everyone.i want reco sestem ea that have spread filter option on it.it isimportant on all ea,s
 
if reco ea had the option "spread filter" it was an excellent robotic expert adviser.please help me and do programming for it.thanks
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