HELP: Who knows the server name for xtrade (broker) in MT4?

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Hi please help me guys, thanks :)
 
 
I tried it searching in MT5 but there is no result, what to do?
 
Alain Verleyen:
I tried it but there is no result
 
Zed933:
I tried it searching in MT5 but there is no result, what to do?
MT5 ? you wrote MT4 in your topic.
 
Have you try to ask the representative broker? Via live chat or mail
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