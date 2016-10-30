HELP: Who knows the server name for xtrade (broker) in MT4?
Hi please help me guys, thanks :)
- Trading System by Xard777
- Nice clocks
- Unsupported filling mode again
I tried it searching in MT5 but there is no result, what to do?
Alain Verleyen:I tried it but there is no result
Zed933:MT5 ? you wrote MT4 in your topic.
I tried it searching in MT5 but there is no result, what to do?
I tried it searching in MT5 but there is no result, what to do?
Have you try to ask the representative broker? Via live chat or mail
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