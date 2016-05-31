Customized a DPO
Hello and thank you Pippod for your .ex4 :)
but the comportment is stange for the same time scale and same market price (DPO 20). the signals are not quite the same when i compare with the DPO of IG now.
but the comportment is stange for the same time scale and same market price (DPO 20). the signals are not quite the same when i compare with the DPO of IG now.
how I can fix this. I can not modified the .ex4
Thank you very much for your helpZeb
Perfect !
Thank you very much pipPod, you are a chief :)
Zeb
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i would like customized a DPO like the IG platform (if it's possible) for MT4 platform. Add color for volumes negative and positive (see screen).
IG
MT4
Can you help me please. code DPO default is :
Thank you very much for your help
Zeb