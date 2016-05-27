timeframe scroll controller

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Hi, does anyone know how to get this added?

thx in advance 

 

extern ENUM_TIMEFRAMES "input name here"= "default timeframe here";

Note : Do not use "" 

This is if you mean this. 

 

 
Damian Mateusz Dziadosz:

extern ENUM_TIMEFRAMES "input name here"= "default timeframe here";

Note : Do not use "" 

This is if you mean this. 

 

No, its like a box across the top of the screen with these time frames that you can scroll through and it changes the chart TF in real time. thx for your comment.
 
 
 

Thx for comments

I actually want to scroll through all TF's. Eg as I scroll across it moves for example from 30min to 31m to 32m, etc ...so looking at all TF periods inbetween the common ones eg 1 hr, 4hr, etc. Alos in other words it simultaneoulsy changes the chart picture in a continuous motion. I think someone developed this tool but cant find it in the store. thx again

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