Pending order was open, but price was not reached
you could add a spread filter then it will not trigger unless the spread is within your boundaries which prevents triggering like this when it bounces.
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Hi,
I am new and I was suprised when my pending order was executed but open price was not reached. I wonder if is the a problem with MT4 or with my broker or is it ok. I read, that pending order is opening on price + spread, but I never saw such a big difference as last friday.
There are my logs from MT4 :
0 13:00:16.025 '2004492': order #4154519 sell 0.05 EURGBP at 0.78745 closed due stop-loss at price 0.78822
The sell pending order is not important, I am writing about the BUY pending order.
On MT4 have my order opened time 2016.05.12 12:59:55, but logs are showind opened time at 13:00:04. Normally is the spread of my broker in EURGBP around 0,9, but he wrote me, that spread is widening during news. I except this, but if it is true then spread at 12:59 was 6,8 or at 13:00 8,2.
I do not know when my order was realy opened (12:59 or 13:00), so I calculated the spread with parameters:
1. time 12:59, max price : 0,78848 , opened price : 0,78916 = spread : 6,8 .
2. time 13:00. max price : 0,78834, opened price : 0,78916 = spread : 8,2.
Please could you tell me, if you think, that the order was opened correctly?