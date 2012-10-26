Convert MT4 indicator to MT5
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Please anyone convert attached MT4 indicator smHeikinAshi haDelta.ex4 and haDelta2.mq4 to MT5 indicator.
Пожалуйста, кто-нибудь конвертировать прилагается MT4 индикатор smHeikinAshi haDelta.ex4 и haDelta2.mq4 для MT5 индикатора.