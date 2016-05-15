BUG: Signal provider - buy trade executed twice
Probably there were two mt4 running with the same mql5 account at the same time. Make sure you have only one signed mql5 account working (example: 1 mt4 with mql5 login on vps as a primary terminal and the other ones could be without mql5 login)
Probably there were two mt4 running with the same mql5 account at the same time. Make sure you have only one signed mql5 account working (example: 1 mt4 with mql5 login on vps as a primary terminal and the other ones could be without mql5 login)
Yes, that seems to be the case, thx. I wrongly assumed MT4 could handle this scenario. I have mt4 running on home pc and I used to log in to the same account from work office to take a look once in a while. Sometimes I would just forget the second instance of mt4 open at work, so it's been quite often when two instances were running at the same time.
Curiously enough, then, this problem only occurred once.
Hello please write a ticket to the ServiceDesk with all logs.
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Hi,
I've been testing the signals feature of MT4 and it looks like there is a bug there: the provider signaled one trade, but MT4 duplicated the order. When I check the provider history, I can clearly see one order only while in my MT4 application I can see the order two times.
Let me know if you need more details.