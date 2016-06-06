Change Indicator to give dots with straight line
Hopefully this link will show up
https://gyazo.com/e62a057dcad9f0542282623b8788204a
Hopefully this link will show up
https://gyazo.com/e62a057dcad9f0542282623b8788204a
Hi all,
I am trying to change an indicator (NonLagMA) to be represented with dots and in a straight and on a different chart to the candles.
I can do all this pretty easily by using DRAW_ARROW and using arrow number 116 for a dot.
But the arrows are dran in a wavy line up and down like a normal MA line might look. How do I change the code so that the appearance is in a straight line.
I'm not sure if I can add an image here.
If you look at the screenshot. I want t to look like the middle 2 indicators (straight line) and not like ether the top or bottom.
Thanks
First you need to understand the calculation behind green and red, then do the following:
- Create two buffer plots (one for green, one for red).
- When green logic stays, plot green as value 1, and red as empty, and vice versa.
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Hi all,
I am trying to change an indicator (NonLagMA) to be represented with dots and in a straight and on a different chart to the candles.
I can do all this pretty easily by using DRAW_ARROW and using arrow number 116 for a dot.
But the arrows are dran in a wavy line up and down like a normal MA line might look. How do I change the code so that the appearance is in a straight line.
I'm not sure if I can add an image here.
If you look at the screenshot. I want t to look like the middle 2 indicators (straight line) and not like ether the top or bottom.
Thanks