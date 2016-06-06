Change Indicator to give dots with straight line

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Hi all,

I am trying to change an indicator (NonLagMA) to be represented with dots and in a straight and on a different chart to the candles.

I can do all this pretty easily by using DRAW_ARROW and using arrow number 116 for a dot.

But the arrows are dran in a wavy line up and down like a normal MA line might look. How do I change the code so that the appearance is in a straight line.

I'm not sure if I can add an image here.

If you look at the screenshot. I want t to look like the middle 2 indicators (straight line) and not like ether the top or bottom.

Thanks

 

There is no picture to add image click here

 

Hopefully this link will show up


https://gyazo.com/e62a057dcad9f0542282623b8788204a

 
sergiodv:

Hopefully this link will show up


https://gyazo.com/e62a057dcad9f0542282623b8788204a

Don't use dot's, traders hate that
 
sergiodv:

Hi all,

I am trying to change an indicator (NonLagMA) to be represented with dots and in a straight and on a different chart to the candles.

I can do all this pretty easily by using DRAW_ARROW and using arrow number 116 for a dot.

But the arrows are dran in a wavy line up and down like a normal MA line might look. How do I change the code so that the appearance is in a straight line.

I'm not sure if I can add an image here.

If you look at the screenshot. I want t to look like the middle 2 indicators (straight line) and not like ether the top or bottom.

Thanks

First you need to understand the calculation behind green and red, then do the following:

  • Create two buffer plots (one for green, one for red).
  • When green logic stays, plot green as value 1, and red as empty, and vice versa.
there are many ways to plot indicator as indicator_separate_window.  Another way is plotting as a tape.  You will find may tape indicator on internet.

 
.
Files:
NonLag_MA_Dash.ex4  24 kb
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