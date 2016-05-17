what's this indicator name?

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hi all

what's name of this indicator?

 

 

 
"Big arrows" ?
 
Alain Verleyen:
"Big arrows" ?
      
 
moving averages
 
jack_born:

hi all

what's name of this indicator?

 

 

It's a DRAW_FILLING - indicator for MetaTrader 5:


DRAW_FILLING

 
Karputov Vladimir:

It's a DRAW_FILLING - indicator for MetaTrader 5:


So, I am quite right. It is 2 moving averages. :)
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