what's this indicator name?
"Big arrows" ?
Alain Verleyen:
"Big arrows" ?
"Big arrows" ?
jack_born:
hi all
what's name of this indicator?
It's a DRAW_FILLING - indicator for MetaTrader 5:
Karputov Vladimir:So, I am quite right. It is 2 moving averages. :)
It's a DRAW_FILLING - indicator for MetaTrader 5:
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hi all
what's name of this indicator?